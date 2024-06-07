LOVE DURING LOCKUP Who is Candice’s husband Ismael?

Starcasm was the first to reveal that Love During Lockup inmate Candice got married just a few months after her prison release — and the groom wasn’t her on-screen love interest, Andrew!
The Love After Lockup Instagram account shared the first look at Candice and her husband in an Instagram preview clip from tonight’s season finale episode. The brief clip doesn’t provide any information about Candice’s husband, just a brief look at the two of them kissing.
Here is the preview clip:
Who is Candice’s husband?
As Starcasm previously revealed, Candice’s husband goes by his middle name of Ismael. According to his Facebook profile, Ismael is originally from Mexico. He is 30 years old and (unlike Andrew) appears to be a bit of a bad boy.
According to Nevada jail records, Ismael has served three stints in prison for felony convictions over the past 8 years.
In March of 2017, Ismael was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison for a felony count of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also sentenced to 1-6 years for felony burglary. His probation was revoked in February of 2019 stemming from this conviction, and then again in January of 2021.
Ismael was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison in April of 2019 after he was convicted of a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
In February of 2021, Ismael was sentenced again for felony possession of a firearm by a felon. This time he received 1-6 years in prison with credit for 440 days time served.
According to the Nevada Department of Corrections website, Ismael’s current status is listed as “inactive” due to being discharged or released.
Ismael was stabbed, tortured, left for dead after drug deal
Ismael made local headlines in 2016 after he nearly died in a brutal attack over drug money.
According to court records, three men and a woman stabbed 22-year-old Ismael multiple times in his chest back and arm, and also slashed his neck. They also removed multiple fingernails and attempted to cut off his pinky finger.
During the torture session, which was reportedly over $300 in drug money and an unpaid towing fee, Ismael pretended to be dead. The attackers then set the house on fire and left.
Ismael was reportedly able to hop to a sliding glass door and break it with a wooden rod.
A woman who was driving by saw smoke coming from the house. She pulled over and got out of her vehicle before throwing a rock through the window in hopes of determining whether or not anyone was inside.
The woman heard a cry for help from the back yard. She walked around the house and found Ismael with his hands, knees and ankles bound with cord. She saw that Ismael had been stabbed multiple times and was bleeding.
The woman and two males pulled Ismael around to the front yard where she used Ismael’s shirt to apply pressure to his neck. Paramedics arrived and Ismael was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The four people involved in the attack were later sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the kidnapping, torture and arson.
It’s unclear just how much Ismael will be featured during the Love During Lockup season finale. To find out, be sure to tune in at 9/8c on WE tv!
