We have an update on Love After Lockup‘s Kurtis King, the “weenie” who was “knocked the f*** out” by Kevin with a single punch during a halfway house parking lot altercation as both men were hoping to give recently released inmate Tiffany a ride home. (Seriously, if you aren’t watching Love After Lockup, why not?!)
As we previously reported, Kurtis wasn’t able to watch himself get knocked out on television because he was in jail at the time. He was arrested on March 9 and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony. He was later released on March 31.
Roughly six weeks later, Kurtis revealed on Instagram that his roommate allegedly stole everything he owned except his bed and some sneakers. Kurtis launched a GoFundMe in hopes of raising $10,000 to “help rebuild his life.” The campaign has raised $150 of the $10,000 goal.
Getting back to Kurtis’s assault charge, he was indicted for that on July 20. He was later arraigned on August 11. I’m unsure why there was such a long delay, but the case is now moving forward with Kurtis’s next court appearance scheduled for August 25.
In between his indictment and arraignment, Kurtis shared a post on Instagram looking for a charger for his ankle monitor after his was apparently stolen:
I assume Kurtis had already blown through the $150 from his GoFundMe?
Kurtis King Prior Arrest Details
Kurtis has had legal troubles ever since he was a teen — if not before. He pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm on August 1, 2008, and the trial court deferred adjudication and placed him on four years’ community supervision.
Community supervision did not suit Kurtis. At all.
Kurtis was charged with violating the terms of his community supervision multiple times over the span of just a couple months. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on September 16, 2008, public intoxication on September 19, 2008, consuming alcohol on September 11, 19, and 23, 2008, failing to report to his community supervision officer in October 2008, and failing to pay a supervision fee and restitution in October 2008.
Despite the multiple violations, Kurtis managed to catch a break. From court documents:
The State dismissed the amended petition to proceed to adjudication on December 15, 2008, because Appellant’s community supervision officer felt that Appellant should be given another chance. Appellant’s community supervision officer recommended that Appellant be placed into a long-term treatment center to combat his substance abuse problems. The trial court’s order sending Appellant to a treatment center and modifying the conditions of his community supervision required that he obey all of the treatment center’s rules and regulations.
Appellant pleaded guilty to criminal mischief on January 30, 2009, and the trial court deferred adjudication and placed him on three years’ community supervision. The terms of Appellant’s community supervision required that he successfully complete substance abuse treatment.
It took Kurtis less than a week to get into trouble at the residential treatment facility.
On February 2, 2009, Appellant entered into a residential treatment program at Lubbock County Community Corrections Facility. A community supervision officer from the treatment center testified that Appellant violated the treatment center’s rules on February 8, 2009, by failing to take his medication; on March 19, 2009, by loaning a compact disc to another resident; on May 28, 2009, by making inappropriate comments during class; on June 9, 2009, by being involved in a physical altercation with another resident; and on June 16, 2009, by picking on another resident and making fun of him. The treatment center unsuccessfully discharged Appellant from the program after the June 16, 2009 rules violation.
In June of 2019, the State filed a petition to proceed to adjudication in both cases.
In addition to the above evidence, the trial court heard testimony by one community supervision officer that documentation from counselors and teachers at the facility suggested that Appellant’s detrimental behavior was not directly related to his medication use and another community supervision officer that he did not believe Appellant could successfully complete community supervision.
After conducting the evidentiary hearing, the trial court found that Appellant had violated the terms of his community supervision in each case, adjudicated him guilty of each offense, and sentenced him in each case to two years’ confinement in state jail, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Kurtis appealed the court’s decision claiming that his attorney wasn’t up to snuff. The appeal cited the fact that Kurtis’s attorney didn’t “call an expert witness at the revocation hearing to testify that his rule violations were most likely due to his being taken off of his…medication and by failing to offer his medical records in a manner that would ensure their admissibility.”
The appeal points out that Kurtis received the maximum sentence on both counts and argues that “his sentences would have been shorter had counsel rendered effective assistance.”
The appeal was denied in August of 2010.
It’s still unknown if Kevin will brave another appearance on WE tv for the current season of Life After Lockup (aka Life After Knockout). To find out, be sure to tune in for new episodes airing Friday nights at 9/8c!
#LoveAfterLockup Was Kevin charged with assault after knocking Kurtis out cold on camera and in front of an officer? If not, why? We've got answers! AND we've got a comic book reenactment of #ThePunch! https://t.co/Q2Aj4Iz0TT
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 26, 2022
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com