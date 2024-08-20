Alicia Silverstone is alive after eating potentially poisonous street berries

POISON BERRIES?

Alicia Silverstone has reassured everyone that she’s “alive and well” after posting a concerning video of herself yesterday eating a random fruit from someone’s street-side yard in England.

She took bites of the berry in the video and asked her viewers what the berry was. She also showed the leaves of the plant she picked the fruit from.

People in the comments worried that the berries were a Jerusalem Cherry, which is poisonous.

She didn’t return to social media until 24 hours later, when she made a post assuring everyone that she was ok, and didn’t swallow. It wasn’t a proof of life post, though, because she used an old stock photo of herself.











