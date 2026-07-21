LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Michael Harmon charged with meth possession, warrant issued in strangulation case

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star Michael “Mikey” Harmon was recently indicted for meth possession in Ohio. Meanwhile, it appears a warrant has been issued for Mikey’s arrest stemming from his domestic violence arrest last year.

As Kiki & Kibbitz was the first to report, Mikey was charged with felony drug possession on July 10.

Starcasm obtained Mikey’s indictment which reveals the charge is aggravated possession of drugs and the drug is methamphetamine. The indictment also reveals the offense date was April 30, 2026. Often when there is a delay like this it is because a substance was found that needed to be tested. That is only speculation at this point.

A summons was issued for Mikey on July 13. The docket doesn’t indicate the summons has been served or that Mikey has been arrested. He has an arraignment scheduled for August 19.

MIKEY’S STRANGULATION CHARGE STILL OPEN

In addition to the felony drug possession charge, Mikey is also still facing a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from an altercation with Chelsea Gilliam in August of last year.

Details about the alleged incident from the indictment:

On or about August 10, 2025 Michael Vincent Harmon did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to his live-in partner, CG. Michael grabbed CG around the throat and used his other hand to cover CG’ s nose and mouth. Michael then flipped CG over and used his right arm to restrain CG by their face and neck during a physical altercation between the two. Michael also restrained CG to their bed during encounter by placing his body weight on top of CG. This occurred in the Village of Richwood, County of Union, State of Ohio.

On or about August 10, 2025 Michael Vincent Harmon did knowingly cause physical harm to his live-in partner, CG. Michael struck CG in the face during a physical altercation, causing lacerations to their lip, and bleeding from CG’s face and nose. Michael also caused bruises and scratches to various other waits of CG’s body while physically holding and restraining CG down to their bed. This occurred in the Village of Richwood, County of Union, State of Ohio.

Mikey’s attorney filed a notice to the court in March revealing that “self-defense may be an issue in this case.”

A notice of bond violations was filed by Mikey’s probation officer on May 20. The probation officer requested a warrant be issued for Mikey’s arrest because “The Defendant has failed to maintain regular contact with his Supervising Officer.”

A capias (warrant) was ordered by the judge the same day. From the judge’s order:

Defendant having failed to comply with the terms and conditions of bond, Capias is hereby ORDERED. Bond is hereby REVOKED. This matter is placed on INACTIVE STATUS until the defendant is returned to custody at which time he/she is to be brought before the Court forthwith. Time charged to the defendant. IT IS SO ORDERED.

In summary, Mikey is currently a wanted man in two separate felony cases. Allegedly ghosting his probation officer will likely make it more difficult for Mikey to bond out once he is arrested.

Starcasm will continue to monitor both cases and share any major developments — including Mikey’s arrest.



Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com