RHOC Alum Jeana Keough’s Cancer Treatment Paused After Blood Clot and Infection

Jeana Keough has encountered a serious setback in her battle with tongue cancer, with her family revealing that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s chemotherapy and radiation treatments have been temporarily paused.

Keough’s daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, said on Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, that doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, blood clot in her mother’s leg as well as an infection. The complications were found as the 70-year-old reality star prepared to have a feeding tube inserted to help her receive urgently needed nutrition.

“She hasn’t been able to eat a meal for 2 weeks, so she’s extremely depleted,” Kara wrote in an Instagram update.

The feeding-tube procedure cannot move forward until doctors have more information about the infection, Kara explained. Keough’s chemotherapy and radiation have also been placed on hold while her medical team addresses the new complications. Despite the setback, Kara said her mother was insisting that she only had a “fake fever” and felt well enough to continue with the procedure.

Keough’s children publicly revealed her diagnosis on July 19, explaining that the health crisis began with a painful spot on her tongue.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Kara, Keough noticed the sore while visiting Kara and her son Shane in Florida several months ago. She believed a tooth was rubbing against her tongue and had reportedly visited the dentist multiple times to have the tooth filed down. When Kara asked how long the sore had been present, Keough realized it had persisted for nearly a year.

A biopsy subsequently revealed squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.

Keough initially underwent surgery to remove the cancer. Doctors later recommended a second operation to remove lymph nodes, during which they determined that the disease had spread.

“What we thought would be a one-time surgery became a full cancer battle,” Kara wrote.

The family has not publicly disclosed Keough’s formal cancer stage.

Before the blood clot and infection were discovered, Keough had reached approximately her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.

Kara described the treatments as “relentless,” saying her mother had become exhausted and malnourished. Pain in Keough’s tongue and throat had made it difficult for her to swallow even small amounts of food or liquid, leaving the family increasingly concerned about her nutrition and hydration.

Kara had previously shared that she was with her mother in the emergency room while doctors worked to provide fluids and arrange a G-tube. The family’s newest update indicates that the infection must now be evaluated before the tube can be placed directly into Keough’s stomach.

The illness has also prevented Keough from working. Because her real-estate income is commission-based, Kara said the extended absence has placed an additional financial strain on her mother while she undergoes treatment.

Keough’s children, Kara, Shane and Colton, have emphasized that their mother has a strong network of friends and family around her.

Several members of the Bravo community have publicly offered support. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge shared messages encouraging fans to pray for Keough, while Andy Cohen praised her strength and kindness.

“I’m just sending all my love to the Keoughs,” Cohen said during his SiriusXM radio show, adding that Keough is “a very strong woman.”