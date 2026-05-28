LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Keirsten’s husband Brady arrest details

Love After Lockup‘s Keirsten reveals on the show that she first met her inmate bae Brady while she was still with the father of her two children.

“I met Brady when I was very, very pregnant,” Keirsten says in a confessional. “I was actually neighbors with Brady, and Brady’s house was like the local ‘trap house.’ Like, it was a flop house.”

Keirsten says there were constantly people coming and going at the house, and at one point, she and her baby daddy Casey had some property stolen. “So, me and by big fat pregnant belly went over to Brady’s house and knocked on the door,” Keirsten recalls. “He was very sweet. He said that he would try to get it figured out and he would try to get our stuff returned.”

However, it appears Brady never had the chance to follow through on his promise. “But then,” Keirsten says, “I found out that he went to prison.”

Their brief interactions kept Brady on Keirsten’s mind long after his arrest. “After me and my kids’ dad split up, I slid into the DMs and we kind of just decided we wanted to be together forever,” Keirsten says.

You can watch Keirsten’s intro, including her story about how he and Brady first met, in this sneak peek clip from the Love After Lockup Season 11 premiere shared by WE TV:

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP BRADY ARREST DETAILS

In the Season premiere of Love After Lockup Season 11, Brady reveals he has been in federal prison for five years after being convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of methamphetamine.

Starcasm has obtained court documents from Brady’s criminal case and we can reveal additional details about his arrest.

A drug task force investigation in early 2020 connected Brady to a meth dealer in West Plains, Missouri. Police obtained a search warrant for the house where Brady was living — which was apparently next door to where pregnant Keirsten was living at the time.

When police entered the house, Brady informed them he was in possession of a firearm. A “Beretta, BU9 Nano, 9mm caliber pistol” was secured by police without incident.

In a black backpack on the floor of the main living area, officers located a Frogtoggs [Frogg Toggs] bag containing approximately six and a half ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales, a red cup with methamphetamine residue, and a bag with a white powdery residue. The methamphetamine from inside the bag was later sent to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) North Central Laboratory, where it was found to be 98 percent pure and contain 163.3 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Brady and four other adults were arrested — including the man police believed to be the main meth dealer. There was also an unidentified minor child on the scene.

After his arrest, Brady was questioned by detectives. Brady told them “he had used approximately one fourth of a gram of methamphetamine each day for approximately six years.” Brady said the man suspected of being the main meth dealer “fronted” him half an ounce of meth in December “because he wanted to purchase his children Christmas presents.”

Brady told officers he ended up paying $250 for the half ounce of meth.

Approximately two weeks later, the dealer gave Brady “one pound of methamphetamine and asked him to hold it.” Brady admitted he distributed part of the pound, but claimed the dealer would “stop by to retrieve some of the methamphetamine to distribute himself.”

Brady was initially facing four felony charges. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

As a result of the conviction, Brady was sentenced to 32 months for the meth charge, and 40 months for the firearm possession charge. The sentences were to run consecutively, making the total term 72 months, or 6 years.

Based on social media posts by Brady and Keirsten, he was released to a halfway house late in 2025. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Brady was no longer in custody as of April 3, 2026.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com