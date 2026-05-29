TEEN MOM Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus feud online FULL RECAP

In unexpected Teen Mom Feud news, former besties Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus are currently attacking each other on social media after Briana commented on Jenelle’s recent move to Florida. Actually, Jenelle is doing most all of the attacking.

JENELLE EVANS AND BRIANA DEJESUS FEUD RECAP

The butterfly flapping its wings in the Amazon Rainforest in regards to Jenelle and Briana’s apocalyptic feud was a TMZ post from May 27. The post included a video of Jenelle Evans and David Eason loading a U-Haul as TMZ revealed that Jenelle is reportedly leaving Las Vegas and moving to Florida.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seen packing a U-Haul for move to Florida. 🎥: https://t.co/P20HlPEFTy pic.twitter.com/15TeIRQVOO — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2026

Briana posted on Snapchat that she couldn’t wait for fellow Teen Mom star Jade Cline to move near her, and someone pointed out Jenelle was moving to Florida.

“Everyone keeps telling me this lol,” Briana replied. “I know she was looking at places here but ended up in Vegas. I wish her and the kids the best but respectfully I gotta stay away.”

That was all it took for Jenelle to go completely off the rails. And in classic Teen Mom feud fashion, Jenelle went straight to posting screen capped text messages.

“So sick of these fake ass ‘friends’ 🙄,” Jenelle wrote on Facebook, along with this screen capped text message exchange with Briana in which Jenelle addresses Briana’s post about the move to Florida:

“Now I know, Briana was only my friend for the cameras 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Jenelle wrote in another Facebook post. “People LOVE to mention my name for their own gain, even when I’m minding my own business 🙄,” she added in another.

Jenelle then shared another screen capped text message exchange with Briana:



“‘Jenelle.. we were never friends’ then why act fake to begin with?” Jenelle captioned the photo, adding the #TrustNoOne hashtag.

Jenelle finished off her string of angry Facebook posts with one that will most assuredly drive up engagement. “And Bri keep your legs closed and stop going to so many FL sex clubs 🤮 go be a mom,” Jenelle wrote.

Briana shared a video addressing her falling out with Jenelle, and she kept her cool while casually eating some chicken nuggets. Here’s the video, followed by a full transcript of what Briana had to say and the comment she was responding to:



COMMENT: “I thought things were ok between you two? Did something happen after she moved to Vegas? Girl spill the tea.”

BRIANA: “There’s really no tea honestly, like, everything was fine. But, once the news came out about certain stuff with her, I just decided for myself that, like, no, I don’t support that. I don’t want to be around it. So, respectfully, I had to distance myself.

“I did text her, though. I said to her — um — she didn’t really like what I had to say and then I also apologized for what I said because, like, who am I to even say anything like that? I’m not even her friend like that. So, I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right, it’s none of my business. Let me — let me step away.’And that was it. I think we texted a few after that, but I don’t remember.

“But yeah, I think once I saw that she was back with David and her son is, like, not with her, that was the end for me. The end. But yeah. Hmm mm. You will not catch me around their part now, I’ll tell you that much. Tell you that much!”

I believe that’s the latest development at press time. But stay tuned!

While you wait, feel free to offer up your opinion on where in Florida you think Jenelle will move to with the Facebook post below. Unfortunately, Starcasm went on record guessing Kissimmee — in large part because that’s where Briana lives. D’oh!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com