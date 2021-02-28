Below Deck Mediterranean Chief Stew Christine “Bugsy” Drake is expanding her resume to include author! The “Queen of Theme” is sharing her tabletop decorating skills and wisdom in a new book titled The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme. The hardcover first edition is scheduled to be release on May 4 and will feature a foreword by Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn!
“HERE IT IS!!!” Bugsy proclaims in her caption accompanying an Instagram photo of the book. “I listened to all of you and now I have a book🤩” Bugsy says that she is ecstatic about the book and adds that she is “so incredibly proud to share my passion with the world!”
“I am beyond grateful to everyone who has been involved in helping me bring my vision to life,” Bugsy continues. “You have all been a massive part of this journey, whether I know you or not! I love you all!!!” Here is Bugsy’s full post:
The book is currently on Amazon with a list price of $27.95. If you’re curious about the size of the book, another site lists the dimensions as 6.81″ x 9.81″. That will probably be a bit disappointing for those wanting a larger, coffee table sized book.
Here’s the official scoop on Bugsy and the book from the publisher:
THE ART OF TABLESCAPING
When Bugsy Drake stepped onboard the yacht as Second Stew on Bravo’s Below Deck Med, she showed the world the magic of tablescaping. With the help of some unconventional centerpieces, a few artfully folded napkins, well-placed lighting, and a generous sprinkling of décor, tablescaping is the art of transforming a meal into an adventure that your guests will never forget.
Bugsy’s gorgeous, over-the-top themes have captivated guests and earned her legions of devoted fans. Now she’s ready to share her passion and talent for creating unforgettable dining experiences, honed during nearly a decade working on the world’s most exclusive yachts and private islands.
Featuring step-by-step instructions for building your own enchanting events, The Art of Tablescaping is packed full of inventive ideas and design hacks, on-the-job stories and lessons learned. Get inspired by some of Bugsy’s most iconic tablescapes, from rustic outdoor gatherings to glam-as-all-get-out soirees, then follow her tips for getting your own party started. You don’t need to have the superpowers of a Chief Stew to make a simple dinner party into a lasting memory—just your creativity, a sense of fun, and a few tips from the Queen of Theme herself.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
The self-professed Queen of Theme, Christine “Bugsy” Drake is widely known for her role as a stew on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, Seasons 2 and 5, where her gorgeous signature tablescapes and over-the-top theme parties are often the star of the show. Born and raised in South Africa, she is a seasoned yachtie who began her career in floating hospitality in 2013. She has since worked on a private island in the Bahamas and sailed the seas on some of the world’s most exclusive luxury yachts. Called “perhaps the greatest tablescape artist who has ever lived” by the New York Times, Bugsy always brings her passion and talent for stunning décor to the table.
A Fort Lauderdale native with over three decades of yachting experience under her belt, Captain Sandy is one of the most respected captains in the industry. Sandy knew she wanted her career to revolve around the ocean from a very young age and was not discouraged when she discovered yachting to be a male-dominated field. Knowing the difficulties that come with leading an entire team while providing 5-star service, she makes it her mission to know everything and every department on the boat.
As a bonus, here is Bugsy’s Amazon bio, which has quite a bit of overlap with the “About the Author” text above:
BUGSY DRAKE BIOGRAPHY
Widely known for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo’s Below Deck Med, Christine “Bugsy” Drake, can be seen dazzling luxury yacht guests with her signature table scapes and over-the-top theme parties. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Theme” possesses a personal style that often embellishes on her table decor and almost always includes large hoop earrings with her infamous barrettes.
Bugsy strikes a balance of firebrand with class & dignity. Born in South Africa, she is a seasoned yachtie, pronounced “yot – tee”, having joined the floating hospitality world in 2013. Since then, she has sailed around the world entertaining the rich (and sometimes famous) on some of the finest luxury yachts. She brings a unique combination of professionalism, elegance, and spunk to each charter.
On top of all the glitz and glamor, Bugsy has learned to ‘smile and wave’ so much that her smile lines have become permanent, yet unwanted fixtures on her face. While her passion for hospitality includes an authentic love for elaborate table settings & over-the-top theme parties (cue ridiculous costumes), Bugsy knows no bounds with experiences ranging from craning thousands of dollars’ worth of ice sculptures onto a boat in the middle of a hot St. Tropez summer to Q-tipping an entire bedroom clean.
Bugsy lives her life on the ethos of kindness. Her authentic positivity shines through in hopes of bringing happiness to everyone.
Back at sea, the young entrepreneur is currently working on sharing her magnificent table scapes & entertaining tips in her upcoming book.
She has a Bachelor of Arts in Film & Media from Saint Mary’s University, in South Africa.
