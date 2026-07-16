LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Dia arrested for bashing husband’s female friend’s truck with a rake EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup star Dia stated on the show that she has an alter-ego named Coco.

“Coco’s the meaner side of Dia,” she explained. “We don’t like Coco to come out. Cyrus has seen Coco a few times and he don’t like Coco.”

Dia’s ex-husband didn’t like Coco either, and neither did a female friend of his.

DIA’S 2020 ARREST DETAILS

According to court records exclusively obtained by Starcasm, Dia was arrested in 2020 after she vandalized a truck belonging to a female friend of her husband at the time. The damage was extensive, and one of Dia’s charges was a felony as a result.

As Starcasm previously reported, Dia and her first husband had a tumultuous relationship that resulted in Dia filing for divorce on three separate occasions. Her first divorce filing was one week after she was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband in their house in 2018 — an attack that included cutting him with a knife and kicking in a bathroom door. (Dia’s mug shot photo at the top of this post is from her 2018 arrest.)

Fast forward almost 3 years and Dia and her husband are still married — and still having issues.

In November of 2020, Cheyenne County Dispatch received a 911 call from Dia’s husband stating she was outside his residence “hitting a friend’s vehicle with a rake.”

When police arrived on scene, Dia’s husband stated she had been texting him all day before coming over to his house. (His house is a different address than Dia’s, so they were likely living separately at the time.)

According to her husband, Dia showed up and knocked at the front door, demanding that he speak to her. Dia’s husband refused.

Dia then went around to the back of the house and attempted to gain entry. That failed, so she returned to the front of the house and continued to knock and demand her husband come outside to speak to her.

“After he did not come out to speak with her, [Dia] grabbed a rake which was on his front porch and began hitting [his female friend’s] vehicle with the rake,” the officer says.

The female friend informed police she had the whole thing on video.

DIA’S EXPLANATION FOR THE TRUCK BASHING

The officer left the scene and went to speak with Dia at her house. She told the officer that her husband “had been playing mind games with her all day stating that he wanted to get back together and would then later text and say, no we’re getting a divorce.”

Dia added that “she wanted to talk to him, so she went over to his house.”

When asked about the damaged pickup truck, Dia said she didn’t do anything to the truck.

At this point, Dia “began to cry and stated she needed help getting away from him and he had got the best of her tonight.”

The female friend of Dia’s husband took her pickup truck to a body shop and the estimate to repair the damages caused by Dia was $4,971.32.

The day after the incident, the woman shared a selfie on Facebook and wrote:

Never hate the ones who are jealous…but respect their jealousy. They’re the ones that think you’re better than them…They’re the ones that know they’ll never reach your level. 🖤 and it makes me smile that much more.

Starcasm has exclusive details on #LoveAfterLockup star Dia's 2018 felony arrest after a heated altercation with her husband. LINK: https://t.co/hufSi5OT37 pic.twitter.com/CZIufM21En — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 7, 2026

DIA’S CRIMINAL CHARGES

An arrest warrant was issued for Dia on November 19 and she was indicted on the following charges:

Criminal Mischief between $1,000 and $5,000 – FELONY Disorderly Conduct – MISDEMEANOR Criminal Mishief between $750 and $1,000 – MISDEMEANOR

In September of 2021, Dia pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor criminal mischief (constituting domestic violence) charge. The other two charges were dismissed.

The plea agreement states “the Defendant shall be sentenced to one year supervised probation, terms open to the Court, and Restitution.”

According to the Sentence Order, the restitution amount Dia owed the woman whose truck she bashed with a rake was $4,300.

Dia filed for divorce for the second time in December of 2021, which was 3 months after she signed the plea deal. She filed for divorce for the third (and final) time in October, 2023.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com