SPECIAL FORCES S5 cast includes Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Mauricio Umanksy

FOX just announced the cast for Special Forces Season 5 and it includes a wide array of competitors including Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Mauricio Umansky, and… George Santos?!

From the FOX press release announcing the new season:

The fifth season of FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, premieres Thursday, September 24 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), enlisting a new troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This season, the recruits will be deployed in Malaysia to endure the world’s toughest test in the most hostile environment a soldier could operate in… the jungle. Recruits must adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks, including a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to find crucial military weapons; a supply load retrieval while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor; endure a barrage of chemical gassing while retrieving coordinates of an enemy vessel; and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

SPECIAL FORCES SEASON 5 CAST

In alphabetical order by last name:



MATT BARNES

NBA Champion & Podcaster



ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER

World Champion Boxer



CANDACE CAMERON BURE

Actress



DAVID CHARVET

Entrepreneur & Actor



BRANDI GLANVILLE

TV Personality



COLLIN GOSSELIN

Former TV Personality



OLIVER HUDSON

Actor



LESEAN MCCOY

NFL Superbowl Champion



MAXIM NAUMOV

Olympic Figure Skater



RUBY ROSE

Actor



GEORGE SANTOS

Former Politician



HANNAH STOCKING

Comedian



BREANA TIESI

TV Personality



ALEXIA UMANSKY

TV Personality



MAURICIO UMANSKY

TV Personality

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com