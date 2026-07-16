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SPECIAL FORCES S5 cast includes Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Mauricio Umanksy

ByAsa Hawks

Special Forces Season 5 with Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Mauricio Umansky and more

FOX just announced the cast for Special Forces Season 5 and it includes a wide array of competitors including Collin Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Mauricio Umansky, and… George Santos?!

From the FOX press release announcing the new season:

The fifth season of FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, premieres Thursday, September 24 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), enlisting a new troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

This season, the recruits will be deployed in Malaysia to endure the world’s toughest test in the most hostile environment a soldier could operate in… the jungle. Recruits must adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks, including a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to find crucial military weapons; a supply load retrieval while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor; endure a barrage of chemical gassing while retrieving coordinates of an enemy vessel; and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

SPECIAL FORCES SEASON 5 CAST

In alphabetical order by last name:

Special Forces Matt Barnes
MATT BARNES
NBA Champion & Podcaster

Special Forces Alycia Baumgardner
ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER
World Champion Boxer

Special Forces Candace Cameron Bure
CANDACE CAMERON BURE
Actress

Special Forces David Charvet
DAVID CHARVET
Entrepreneur & Actor

Special Forces Brandi Glanville
BRANDI GLANVILLE
TV Personality

Special Forces Collin Gosselin
COLLIN GOSSELIN
Former TV Personality

Special Forces Oliver Hudson
OLIVER HUDSON
Actor

Special Forces LeSean McCoy
LESEAN MCCOY
NFL Superbowl Champion

Special Forces Maxim Naumov
MAXIM NAUMOV
Olympic Figure Skater

Special Forces Ruby Rose
RUBY ROSE
Actor

Special Forces George Santos
GEORGE SANTOS
Former Politician

Special Forces Hannah Stocking
HANNAH STOCKING
Comedian

Special Forces Breana Tiesi
BREANA TIESI
TV Personality

Special Forces Alexia Umansky
ALEXIA UMANSKY
TV Personality

Special Forces Mauricio Umansky
MAURICIO UMANSKY
TV Personality

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

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