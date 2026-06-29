Milania Guidice breaks silence on arrest: “I ate down in my mug shot. It was fire.”

Milania Giudice is speaking out after her May 14, 2026 arrest in New Jersey, and she’s making one thing clear: she had a “fire” mugshot for her May 14 arrest.

She addressed the situation in a TikTok video posted on Monday, June 29, 2026, telling followers that she plans to say more soon, but wanted to clear up one piece of online chatter first: the mugshot circulating on social media.

According to Milania, the photo making the rounds is not real.

“I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire,” she said in the video, while also making it clear that the arrest itself was “nothing to be proud of.”

Milania then went on to address the situation a little more seriously.

“It is what it is, you gotta learn from it,” she said. “Just become a better person and talk about it.”

She also shared that she was struggling at the time of the incident.

“I just was not in a good area in my life,” Milania said. “That happens, I’ve been through a lot in life and some other stuff happened to me.”

“Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don’t,” she continued.

Milania was arrested by the Montville Township Police Department on May 14, 2026, at 6:12 p.m. in connection with what police described as a domestic violence incident. She was charged with simple assault and purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, according to reports citing police and court records.

She appeared in court on May 19, 2026.

The arrest first became public in early June and Milania shared cryptic social media messages after news of the arrest surfaced, including posts about humility and personal growth.

She finished her video again referencing the “fake” mug shot. “I can’t believe you guys even believe that’s real. But that’s all I have to say for tonight.”

This may be the mug shot in question, although there are multiple alleged mug shots of Milania going around.