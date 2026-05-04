LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Brittany and Marcelino selling their Florida home

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Brittany and Marcelino Santiago are selling their Florida home.

According to real estate records, the St. Cloud, Florida property was listed for sale on April 14 for just under $350,000. The price is approximately 10% lower than the roughly $390k the couple paid for the house in October of 2022.

The price of the property was lowered another 3% on Saturday.

WHERE ARE BRITTANY AND MARCELINO LIVING?

The fact that Brittany and Marcelino still own the house in Florida may come as a shock to some Love After Lockup fans because they have both indicated they returned to Las Vegas more than a year ago.

“I’m back in Vegas!” Brittany wrote on Instagram in March of last year.”This time I’m here to stay,” she added.

More from Brittany:

My time in Florida was enjovable and heartbreaking at the same time to say the least. I met a lot of great people and learned so many valuable lessons. It was in gaining that knowledge that I realized I was only meant to be there for a season and not a lifetime. Vegas will always be home for me and I’m excited to start fresh again!!!!

All of Marcelino’s posts over the last year appear to have been made from the Las Vegas area as well. Perhaps they rented the Florida house for a year hoping for the housing market to turn around? (That is purely speculation.)

ARE BRITTANY AND MARCELINO STILL TOGETHER?

Neither Brittany nor Marcelino have confirmed a break up, and Starcasm can find no record of a divorce filing in Florida or Nevada. However, Marcelino and Brittany have strongly hinted they are no longer together.

Marcelino captioned an Instagram photo of himself posted in October of 2025 by writing: “Just a single dad doing my best to be my best for my children.”

Hopefully WE TV will do some additional Love After Lockup catch-up episodes and Brittany and Marcelino will be able to clarify their relationship status. Stay tuned.

It was recently revealed that Brittany and Marcelino will be returning for the new season of #LifeAfterLockup. Get the scoop on their new Florida home! #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/rvOLDmuvk8 — Starcasm (@starcasm) February 2, 2023

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com