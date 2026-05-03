90 DAY FIANCÉ Omar and Avery welcome baby girl Roya Rose

CONGRATULATIONS to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 couple Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour as they just welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Roya Rose.

“Alhumdulillah our beautiful baby girl Roya Rose 🎀🌹 made her earthside appearance on April 23rd,” Omar and Avery captioned an Instagram gallery with photos of Roya Rose. “She’s the light of our world ❤️”

(Omar and Avery have opted to not show their daughter’s face on social media. There have been photos posted online that include the couple with their daughter’s face exposed, but those appear to be fake.)

A commenter asked about the name choice and what it means. “Her name means Beautiful dream or vision in Arabic (:” Avery explained.

Another commenter asked Avery how she’s doing. “Feeling good ❤” the new mom replied.

Below is the full gallery post from Omar and Avery.

Prior to the Instagram announcement, Avery shared a Tik Tok video recorded soon after the delivery and let her followers know more info would be coming soon:

Omar and Avery announced the pregnancy in November with a video that recapped their incredible relationship journey over many years and through multiple countries.

Congratulations again to Omar and Avery! Their happily ever after has definitely been earned! 🤗

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com