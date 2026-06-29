LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Boston arrested again, Hottie gets 5 more years EXCLUSIVE

“Hottie’s girl” Boston from Love During Lockup Season 1 was arrested again. Meanwhile, Hottie got 5 years added to his prison sentence after pleading guilty to trying to sneak fentanyl into a federal prison — with Boston’s help.

BOSTON ARRESTED AGAIN

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Feniqua Walker (aka “Boston”) was arrested in Texas in February. She was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member after she allegedly punched her husband in the face repeatedly.

That is correct, Boston is now married. The couple’s marriage certificate reveals they tied the knot on December 15, 2025. As you may have surmised, the marriage didn’t last long.

According to court documents, Boston and her husband recently separated after she discovered he was unfaithful. (It’s unclear if the other woman was Tai.)

There was an altercation on February 6 and police were called. Boston’s husband told officers his wife “discovered evidence of his adultery in his cell phone that night and struck him in the mouth and face with a closed fist approximately four times after finding the evidence.”

Officers on the scene observed “a swollen bottom lip and a cut on the inside of his mouth.”

Boston told police her husband showed up at her apartment and “banged on the door repeatedly” until she let him in. “Walker told officers she did not want Davis there but allowed him inside the living room briefly so he stopped knocking and would not wake her children inside the apartment.”

Boston later spoke with her probation officer after posting bail and shared additional details:

Walker stated the incident that led to her arrest was instigated by Davis’ refusal to leave her apartment when asked. She told the probation officer she had tried to end her relationship with Davis over the phone the night of February 6, 2026, when Davis refused to accept this and came to Walker’s apartment uninvited. Walker reported David appeared at her apartment and refused to leave when asked. Walker explicitly denied hitting, injuring, assaulting Davis or having any physical contact with Davis during this incident. Walker reported Davis eventually left the immediate area, called police, and told officers she assaulted him.

DID BOSTON VIOLATE HER PROBATION?

As Starcsam previously reported, Boston pleaded guilty in June of 2024 to attempting to sneak fentanyl into a federal prison. She was sentenced to three years probation in November of last year.

As soon as Boston was released from jail after her February arrest, she contacted her probation officer and let him know what had happened. (See her account above.)

Boston’s probation officer filed a report that recommended no action be taken against her. Below is an excerpt from the report:

Throughout her term of supervised release, Walker has maintained stable residence and employment…in Fort Worth. On November 20, 2025, Walker began a 180-day term of radio frequency monitoring with curfew. Walker has been compliant with the monitoring program and will complete the 180-day term on May 19, 2026. In addition, Walker completed a mental health screening on December 1, 2025, at Phoenix Associates Counseling Services and no additional mental health treatment services were recommended. Based on the above noted factors, it is respectfully recommended that no Court action be taken at this time. The U.S. Probation Office will continue to monitor Walker’s compliance and notify the Court of any further noncompliance along with any appropriate recommendations.

The District Judge agreed and took no action against Boston.

HOTTIE GETS 5 MORE YEARS IN PRISON

Julian Beavers (aka “Hottie”) also pleaded guilty to attempting to sneak fentanyl into a federal prison. His sentence was a bit worse than Boston’s.

As a result of his guilty plea, Hottie was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in federal prison. Unfortunately for him, the sentence is to be served consecutively and not concurrent to his current sentence(s).

Hottie pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl and was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison in December, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website currently lists Hottie’s release date as November 6, 2032.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com