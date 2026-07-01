New reality series Prison Wives Of TikTok to premiere in 2026

United States prisons are turning into reality television Tinder. Following in the successful footsteps of Love After Lockup and Prison Brides, the brand new docu-series Prison Wives of TikTok is set to premiere later this year.

The new show is very similar to Lifetime’s Prison Brides, which featured seven women from outside the US dating incarcerated American men. Prison Wives of TikTok will document “five British women who have fallen for men currently behind bars, four of whom are incarcerated in the USA,” reveals a press release announcing the series.

As you may have guessed from the show title, international women dating American inmates is a popular trend on TikTok. “Their unconventional love stories captured attention on TikTok, where they shared the highs, lows and complexities of their relationships, which has become a controversial point of discussion on the platform.”

More from the press release:

It seems almost everyone has an opinion on love behind bars, a search of #prisonwife reveals hundreds of thousands of posts on the topic, with a huge amount of engagement, both positive and negative. As a result, these women have gained thousands of followers and some have capitalised to become social media influencers, making money and securing brand partnerships by documenting the reality of life as a prison wife. Beyond the online attention, these women have also built a powerful community both on and offline. What began as shared experiences on TikTok has evolved into genuine friendships, with the women supporting each other through setbacks and celebrations, and even embarking on Stateside road trips to visit their partners. This series will follow the women navigating the challenges of their relationships whilst sharing every step of their journey on TikTok. Have they truly found love, or will it all come crashing down?

Produced by Flicker Productions, Prison Wives of TikTok will be available to stream on U and on air on U&W in 2026. U.S. and international distribution is being handled by FOX Entertainment Global.

None of the cast members featured on the first season of Prison Wives of TikTok have been revealed. (If you know someone who will be on the show, hit us up via the contact info at the bottom of this page or via any of the Starcasm accounts on various social media platforms.)

The press release announcement included quotes from industry executives associated with the project.

UKTV Kirsty Hanson Senior Commissioning Editor: “Prison Wives of TikTok shines a light on a jaw dropping subculture. There have been women that have corresponded with prisoners for decades, but for these women to turn this into a revenue stream with brand partnerships and millions of followers, is a fascinating modern twist. High stakes and high drama are the stuff of their every day; marrying, moving continents and what happens after their release make for a ‘can’t look away’ heightened reality-doc series that I’m hugely excited about bringing to U.”

Colleen Flynn from Flicker Productions: “Through social media these women have shown audiences a glimpse of their lives, but we wanted to go further to really understand why these women chose to sacrifice so much for love, and that can only be done with traditional documentary storytelling. This is a remarkable cast of women who smash the stereotype”

Liz Tang, Vice President of Content and Acquisitions, FOX Entertainment Global: “Prison Wives of TikTok sits at the intersection of two endlessly fascinating worlds: unconventional romance and social media fame. These women have transformed deeply personal relationships into social media brands, attracting passionate supporters and vocal critics alike. The collision of online fame, public scrutiny and high-stakes romance creates a truly compelling viewing experience, while the universal themes of love, loyalty and risk give the format broad international appeal.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com