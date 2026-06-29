Noah Kahan Begs Fans Not to Poop at His Concerts After Philly Incident

Noah Kahan probably never expected to add “bathroom etiquette” to his concert safety announcements, but here we are.

The “Stick Season” singer addressed fans after concertgoers at his Friday, June 26 show at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park claimed someone defecated on the floor during the performance.

Footage of what appeared to be the aftermath circulated online, prompting Kahan to respond with a public plea:

“If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” Kahan wrote on X.

He followed it up by joking, “I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that.”

Kahan even admitted he had once had his own unfortunate onstage moment, writing, “I s— myself onstage in Charlottesville but that’s because I am dedicated to my craft.”

By his Sunday, June 28 show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Kahan had turned the bizarre situation into a full crowd participation moment. According to videos shared online, he asked fans to repeat a pledge: “I solemnly swear I will not s— my pants and if I do, I won’t take it from my pants and put it on the floor.”

The situation is gross, obviously, but it also taps into a growing conversation about concertgoers going to extreme lengths to avoid losing their spot in the crowd. Olivia Rodrigo recently said she has encountered fans wearing diapers at shows so they could stay front row all day.

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