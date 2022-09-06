Love After Lockup’s Antoine Whitaker shared the sad news that his mother, Kristi Whitaker, has passed away. Kristi appeared on the show multiple times, including a scene with Antoine in which she revealed that she had stage 4 liver disease.
Antoine shared the news of Kristi’s passing on Facebook earlier today. Here is Antoine’s full post:
I will forever love you mom. You meant the world to me. I promise. I hope you’re in a better place, no longer hurting. You deserve the best of everything.
I’m sorry I couldn’t be a better son and not have been away so many years in prison. Cuz those are all years I missed out on being out in the real world with you. But I always loved you so very much. Always had your back, no matter what.
I hope to see you again sooon some day. I will always miss you so much it hurts. Just wish you wouldn’t have left me so soon:( I need you in my life:/ I don’t know what to do :/
Kristi talked about her health issues when she reunited with Antoine for the first time after his release from prison, as featured on Love After Lockup. She told Antoine that she had stage 4 cirrhosis and that the condition was non-reversible. (I believe she meant that she had stage 4 liver disease — stage 3 is cirrhosis. Stage 4 is liver failure.)
Kristi said that her only hope was to have a liver transplant, but to get on the waiting list she had to be sober for six months. But, once she got on the waiting list, it would likely be a very long time — potentially years — before she would actually receive the transplant.
“It’s messed up to say, but I just don’t think my mom will be able stay sober enough to get the transplant,” Antoine said in a confessional. “Alcohol has just taken over her life, and there’s nothing I can really do.”
I couldn’t confirm how old Kristi was when she died, but multiple online sources indicate that she was in her mid-40s. Antoine’s pregnant girlfriend Lacey is 39, and she was close friends with Kristi before dating Antoine, so those ages would seem to match.
Speaking of Lacey, there is no indication that she has given birth. She revealed on Instagram last month that she is due in November and they plan to name their baby girl Antoinette. When asked how Kristi felt about the pregnancy, Lacey wrote: “She’s super, super excited and happy to be a gramma.” 💔
Our thoughts are with Antoine as well as Kristi’s friends and family. We will update the article if more information is provided.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com