Amid series cancellation rumors Julia Fox says even she couldn’t save RHONY

ByAshley Marie

The return of Real Housewives of New York City wasn’t announced by Bravo and fans are speculating that the series, which recently got a reboot, will not be returning for a new season. Actress Julia Fox dished about being approached by the show, but said that not even she could save it.

Julia Fox RHONY comments

@sarahsayss0

I’m obsessed with Jula Fox & the fact that she got on live and talked about the cancellation of RHONY #juliafox on #breaking #rhony #news !!! #bravo #bravotv #bravotvaddict #wwhl #trending #fyp #soniamorgan

♬ original sound – Sarah Says…

This week, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox took to TikTok to explain that she was confronted for the new iteration of Real Housewives of New York and ultimately turned it down. The original Bravo series, which ran from 2008-2021, was recently recast to include stars Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, and Jessel Taank.

The ‘reboot,’ highly panned by fans, is now being slammed by Julia Fox.

I feel like I can talk about it now. They fully wanted me to be on RHONY. I did an interview for it and everything. And I had this moment where I was like “Honestly, I don’t even think that I can save that franchise.”

The damning words were followed by a bit of a walk-back, saying that the cast is great on their own, but as an ensemble they have major difficulties.

Like the women are amazing individually I just don’t see them like working like it just doesn’t work together.

Fox then dropped another bomb, she was recently partying with RHONY OG Sonja Morgan, and the 61 year old expressed interest in returning to the series if she was invited back. Julia expressed pleasure in this news, mirroring how many fans feel: wanting Real Housewives of New York to be just a little more unhinged:

That’s the shit I want to see. I want to see out-of-touch women say crazy, out-of-touch stuff. You know I feel like me and my generation were too trained like we’re too social media trained.

Fans on Twitter agree that the RHONY reboot is a bust. As of now Bravo has no plans on the series returning but has said it is not officially cancelled. (Sure, Jan…)

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



