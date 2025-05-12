Amid series cancellation rumors Julia Fox says even she couldn’t save RHONY

The return of Real Housewives of New York City wasn’t announced by Bravo and fans are speculating that the series, which recently got a reboot, will not be returning for a new season. Actress Julia Fox dished about being approached by the show, but said that not even she could save it.

Keep reading to see exactly what Fox said about the future of RHONY…

Julia Fox RHONY comments

This week, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox took to TikTok to explain that she was confronted for the new iteration of Real Housewives of New York and ultimately turned it down. The original Bravo series, which ran from 2008-2021, was recently recast to include stars Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, and Jessel Taank.

The ‘reboot,’ highly panned by fans, is now being slammed by Julia Fox.

I feel like I can talk about it now. They fully wanted me to be on RHONY. I did an interview for it and everything. And I had this moment where I was like “Honestly, I don’t even think that I can save that franchise.”

The damning words were followed by a bit of a walk-back, saying that the cast is great on their own, but as an ensemble they have major difficulties.

Like the women are amazing individually I just don’t see them like working like it just doesn’t work together.

Fox then dropped another bomb, she was recently partying with RHONY OG Sonja Morgan, and the 61 year old expressed interest in returning to the series if she was invited back. Julia expressed pleasure in this news, mirroring how many fans feel: wanting Real Housewives of New York to be just a little more unhinged:

That’s the shit I want to see. I want to see out-of-touch women say crazy, out-of-touch stuff. You know I feel like me and my generation were too trained like we’re too social media trained.

Fans on Twitter agree that the RHONY reboot is a bust. As of now Bravo has no plans on the series returning but has said it is not officially cancelled. (Sure, Jan…)

every woman from OG #RHONY would have no problem calling Rebecca Minkoff a wackjob scientologist to her face and that’s why this reboot sucks — Cranjis McBasketball (@big4mybritches) February 10, 2025

Part of me feels bad and doesn’t blame the new RHONY girls for failing. Yes they’re insufferable, annoying, rehearsed and don’t share much but how could they have competed against what was before? No one could have been a success after what the OGs delivered #RHONY https://t.co/KELgfotUE5 — Paul Minogue-Priestly-Singer-Zarin-Morgan (@falsehopeprince) May 10, 2025

S1 of #RHONY was very good.

S2 half of these women didn’t even try to bring anything to the show. Another one got too conceited. Then this other one just brought bad behavior,insults,shouting. Insufferable. Only 1 from S1 & a newbie tried. Blame the rest. They took it for granted pic.twitter.com/hGHmB7Trid — dramabananna (@dramabananna) May 10, 2025

Bravo fans: we hate new rhony it’s literally so bad, no one is watching it and it should be cancelled. Yuck! [Bravo cancels #rhony] Bravo fans: pic.twitter.com/Fd8IuIac7t — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) May 10, 2025

