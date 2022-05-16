With every season of 90 Day Fiance, the financial status of the American halves of the couples is always a huge part of the story lines. 90 Day Fiance Season 9 is no exception with story lines ranging from Bilal’s “poor house” prank to Biniyam and Ariela having to rely on the generosity of Ariela’s parents to pay for their expensive apartment, despite the fact that Ariela’s parents have had recent bankruptcy and foreclosure issues of their own.
In a franchise overflowing with red flags, another one was hoisted when Season 9 star Patrick Mendes talked about his finances during his on-screen debut. Patrick stated that he sells home security systems door-to-door in the Austin, Texas area. He later claimed that he made numerous trips to Brazil to visit his fiance Thais, and each day he was away he was losing $1,000.
It’s not difficult to do the math and estimate that Patrick is claiming to make roughly $260,000 a year based on a 5-day work week. That seems like a great salary for a door-to-door home security salesman! However, according to Patrick’s LinkedIn profile, he merely started out as a door-to-door salesman. He currently lists himself as a Regional Sales Manager.
Here is Patrick’s LinkedIn bio with more details about his recent work history:
I started my door to door sales career in summer sales as rep. I was dropped of in random neighborhoods 6 days a weeks 8-10 hours day selling home security for Vivint. I was the rookie of the year in 2013. After the summer I took 2 years off to train for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.
I fell short of the Olympic dream but took everything I learned and went back into in Door to door sales this time as a assistant manager. 2015 and 2016 we had the #1 year round office at Vivint and I was the top sales rep in that program grossing over 1 million dollars in home security contracts.
2018 I switched the Dealer program for Monitronics. That year I was the number #1 door to door sales reps grossing another million dollars in home security contract while managing a sales office with over 5 million in contracts. 2019, 2020 I repeated my success with 2020 bringing in right under 10 million in sales contracts. I’ve managed 3 different sales teams in 3 cities across Texas with 40 reps.
Patrick’s income claim seems to be backed up by his very nice house, which is located near Austin, Texas — one of the fastest growing areas in the country in terms of real estate value. But, does Patrick actually own the house? And if so, how much is it worth?
Does Patrick Mendes Own His House?
The answer to this question is yes and no. Patrick did own the house featured on 90 Day Fiance, but he sold it in December of last year. However, it wasn’t a quick flip just for production.
According to public land records, Patrick and his first wife purchased the house in April of 2018. The price of the home, which I believe was new at the time, was $479,900, according to Movoto. Records indicate that Patrick and his wife took out a mortgage for a little less than 95% of the list price amount.
If you’re curious about the house’s specs, it is 2,615 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s located close to Dripping Springs, Texas, and is approximately 23 miles from downtown Austin.
In January of 2020, Patrick’s wife filed for divorce. There was an agreement filed in December of 2020, and shortly thereafter Patrick’s wife signed the house over to him. Documents indicate that the mortgage amount for Patrick was about $13,000 less than the original mortgage.
In May of 2021, Patrick opened up a home equity line of credit up to $100,000. In August of 2021 the property was listed for sale for $849,900. That price was later reduced to $799,000 in September. It was listed as a pending sale in October, and Patrick officially sold the house in December. It’s unclear what the final price was, but I assume it was near the $799,000 asking price.
According to the listing, Patrick added more than $60,000 in upgrades. As you might have guessed, those upgrades include a full home security system. They also include the backyard fire pit featured on the show, as well as a charging port for Patrick’s Tesla.
Here are a couple photos from the listing:
So, it appears as though Patrick came out more than $150,000 ahead, figuring in upgrades, realtor fees, taxes, etc. That’s not bad for just four and a half years of home ownership! And that doesn’t even figure in all that sweet, sweet rent money that Patrick was able to collect from his brother!
It’s unclear where Patrick is living now. There is no indication that he remained in the same county as his prior property. I also haven’t found a marriage record for Patrick and Thais, but that is to be expected given that I do not know what county (or even state) they might have gotten married in.
To find out whether Patrick and Thais get married, and potentially get the story on why Patrick decided to sell the house, be sure to keep tuning in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com