The Real Housewives of Miami are back! After three season and an eight-year hiatus, the Sunshine State incarnation of the franchise will return for a brand new fourth season on Peacock this December!
The official announcement was made by Peacock earlier today. In addition to revealing that the show will premiere in December, the press release also revealed the cast, including the housewives and friends of the housewives.
Full housewives making their return to the show include Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be coming back, but they are officially designated as “friends of the housewives.”
Joining Alexia, Lisa and Larsa as full-fledged housewives are event stylist Guerdy Abraira, anesthesiologist Dr. Nicole Martin and former Miss USSR Julia Lemigova.
49-year-old Julia Lemigova becomes the first gay housewife at the time of her addition. (Other housewives have been swimming in the lady pond, including The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Braunwyn Windham-Burke, but none were out when they were cast.)
In addition to being former Miss USSR, Julia is also well known due to her marriage to tennis legend Martina Navratilova. Variety has previously confirmed that Martina will be appearing on the show, but it’s unclear to what extent.
Model Kiki Barth will be joining Adriana and Marysol as a friend of the housewives.
As stated above, The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 premieres on Peacock in December. There is no word if there are plans to eventually show the new season on Bravo.
Peacock really dropped the ball not doing a promo video to announce the cast and season like this one Bravo did for season 3. It has come back after almost 10 years being off the air, it deserved something amazing, the very least a cast photo #rhom pic.twitter.com/qjAYYLV0fY
— stairway to kevin (@kevinlgerhardt) October 29, 2021
