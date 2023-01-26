THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Why didn’t Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis include his name on the deed to their new house? What exactly does Zach do for a living? Did Zach sign a prenup? The couple answered lots of questions in a 30-minute video and The Ashley has a recap!
DLISTED – Kanye visit Australia? No ye kant! Kanye West may not be able to visit his wife Bianca Censori’s family down under because “government officials there are apprehensive to allow his vitriolic, antisemitic ass anywhere near Oz.
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO ABOVE In the wake of Paedon Brown’s epic live interview, Sarah does a deep dive into the abuse allegations against Sister Wives star Meri Brown.
REALITY TEA – SHOTS FIRED! Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain says The Real Housewives of Orange County OG Vicki Gunvalson is the most overrated housewife. Kate didn’t reveal what font she would assign to Vicki, but given her comment, I’m going to guess Comic Sans?
CELEBITCHY – My how things have changed! American Idol alum Adam Lambert claims that ABC banned him for a while and threatened to sue him after he kissed a man at the 2009 AMAs! SPOILER ALERT: Adam was undeterred and pledged to “be as gay as I f***ing can be,” regardless of the consequences.
KIKI AND KIBBITZ – VIDEO ABOVE In the latest episode of Word On The Street, Mary tackles LOTS of Love After Lockup topics! Is Justine pregnant? Did Dalton screw up his parole? What’s up with Shavel and Quaylon?
LAINEY GOSSIP – Less than a year after Beyoncé released , which “was seen as a love letter to Beyoncé’s LGBTQ+ fans,” the singer accepted $24 million to perform for the first time in four years in Dubai — “a city where homosexuality is a crime, possibly punishable by death.” As you might imagine, the Beyhive is buzzing!
THE BLAST – Time for fist pumping and pink cigars because The Situation is a girl dad! Get the details on his baby girl, born on Tuesday, January 24!
THE GRACE REPORT – VIDEO ABOVE The online Teen Mom Pettypalooza continues in the wake of Family Reunion #Spitgate. In jus tone of the numerous chapters being added by the hour, Ashley Jones’ husband Bariki Smith took to his Instagram to troll Amber Portwood for allegedly being fired from the MTV show over a phone dispute with his wife.
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks