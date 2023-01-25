Listen to the Oscar 2023 nominees for Best Original Song; Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more

The 2023 Academy Awards nominations have been announced!
The Best Original Song category is getting a lot of attention this year. Listen to all the songs from the best movies of the year and pick your favorite before the Oscars air March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu,” RRR
“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once
Applause, Diane Warren
The first nominee is from Diane Warren, who is nominated for the FOURTEENTH time in this category. Shockingly, Warren has never won!
Will her Original Song “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman seal the deal for her in 2023? Take a listen:
Performed by Sofia Carson, it is unconfirmed who will sing the song at the 2023 Oscars. Warren has a great sense of humor about her nominations, telling Awards Daily:
I was like, ‘Wow! This is so cool. Maybe I should give myself applause for a second. And then go back to beating the shit out of myself.
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has won in the Best Original Song category before. In 2019, she won for the incredibly moving “Shallow” from A Star is Born.
In 2023 she finds herself nominated for Top Gun: Maverick, our personal feel-good favorite from the year.
The song includes music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, who is celebrating his first Academy Award nomination.
Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for six Academy Awards total, including Best Picture as well as Best Original Song.
Lift Me Up, Rihanna
An exciting nomination for Rihanna, this is the singer’s first Oscar nomination.
The new mother contributed to the song for the wildly successful Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, coming out of semi-retirement for “Lift Me Up,” which has been nominated for Best Original Song.
Unlike the video for Lady Gaga’s Top Gun: Maverick song, “Lift Me Up” only features Rihanna – with no clips from the movie it is nominated from.
Looking ethereal, the star stuns with her looks and her vocals.
“Rihanna Forever!”
Naatu Naatu, Chandrabose
One of the most exciting, unexpected additions to the Best Original Song category comes from the movie RRR.
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR has made history as the first track from an Indian film to be nominated in the category.
The song won at the Golden Globes, so it definitely has a chance to take home the Oscar with music by M.M. Keeravani.
This Is A Life, Mitski
Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading the 95th Academy Awards with a whopping 11 nominations.
The nomination for Best Original Song is for “This Is A Life,” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski.
Sung and cowritten by Ryan Lott, the member of the group Son Lux is nominated for Best Original Score for the same film.
Which is your favorite Best Original Song nominee? The winner will be announced when The Oscars air March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT.
