Leida Margaretha files affidavit of good character for herself EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha is currently facing more than two dozen felony charges for allegedly stealing funds from businesses she did bookkeeping for, but she wants to make sure the judge knows she’s actually a trustworthy person.

Leida filed an affidavit of good character in the Winnebago County felony case against her this week, just weeks before a scheduled plea/sentencing hearing. In the affidavit, Leida claims she is currently employed at a job that entrusts her “with the handling of financial transactions and related responsibilities that require a high degree of personal integrity, accuracy, and trustworthiness.”

The former reality star includes two written “character statements” — one from a former co-worker, and another from a former manager. She also has a few samples of performance reviews, her most recent of which describes her performance as “meets expectations” with notes on how to improve.

Leida believes her filing paints “a comprehensive and well-documented picture of a person whose character is fundamentally inconsistent with the allegation of identity theft.”

Leida boldly states, “I have never been the subject of any disciplinary, action, complaint, or allegation of misconduct in the course of my employment.”

Leida is clearly referencing her current job only because she is facing at least 17 felony charges of forgery, theft, and wire fraud in a criminal case involving another former employer.

In addition to her affidavit of good character, Leida also made a filing called “Declaration Of Leida Margaretha In Support Of Defendant’s Motion” which looks to simply be a list of reasons why she supports her affidavit of good character.

It should be noted that Leida’s filings are not signed by an attorney.

Below we have included most of both of Leida’s filings.

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S AFFIDAVIT OF GOOD CHARACTER

In Response To Allegations Of Identity Theft

I. COMMENCEMENT AND IDENTITY OF AFFIANT

I, Leida Margaretha, residing at **** **** Drive, Arkdale, Wisconsin 54613, being duly sworn and of sound mind and judgment, do hereby make this Affidavit of Good Character voluntarily and under penalty of perjury, pursuant to the laws of the State of Wisconsin.

I make this sworn statement in response to the allegation of identity theft that has been brought to the attention of this Court, and I respectfully submit it as a declaration of my character, my professional conduct, and my established record of integrity and trustworthiness as evidenced by my current employment.

II. PURPOSE OF THIS AFFIDAVIT

The purpose of this Affidavit is to provide this Honorable Court with a sworn, first-person account of my professional character, specifically my demonstrated record of handling financial transactions, managing responsibilities that require personal accountability and trust, and consistently performing my duties to a standard that has been formally recognized and rewarded by my employer.

I respectfully submit that this record of conduct is directly relevant to and materially inconsistent with the allegation of identity theft that has been made against me. A person who engages in identity theft acts with deception, dishonesty, and a disregard for the rights and property of others. My professional record, as documented in the employment records, correspondence, and weekly performance reports I am prepared to provide in support of this affidavit, reflects the opposite of those qualities.

III. PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND EMPLOYMENT RECORD

I am currently employed and in good standing with my employer. In the course of my employment, I am entrusted with the handling of financial transactions and related responsibilities that require a high degree of personal integrity, accuracy, and trustworthiness. My employer has placed this trust in me knowingly and on the basis of demonstrated performance.

I hereby attest to the following facts regarding my employment record:

1. I have consistently met and fulfilled the performance expectations set by my employer throughout my period of employment, as evidenced by regular performance evaluations and weekly reports on record.

2. My consistent performance has been formally recognized and rewarded through the receipt of commissions, which are awarded only upon the satisfactory completion of assigned responsibilities. The payment of commissions is direct and documented evidence that my employer has repeatedly confirmed and acknowledged my reliable performance.

3. I am entrusted with the handling of financial transactions as part of my regular employment duties. The nature of this responsibility requires that my employer place confidence in my honesty, accuracy, and professional judgment. This trust has been extended to me continuously and has not been withdrawn or questioned by my employer.

4. My conduct throughout my employment has at all times been characterized by transparency, reliability, and respect for the property and information of others. I have never been the subject of any disciplinary, action, complaint, or allegation of misconduct in the course of my employment.

IV. SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION

In support of this Affidavit, I am prepared to submit to this Court the following documentation upon request:

5. Employment correspondence and communications demonstrating my consistent meeting of performance expectations;

6. Weekly performance and activity reports confirming my ongoing fulfillment of assigned duties;

7. Records of commission payments received, constituting formal employer acknowledgment of satisfactory and reliable performance;

8. Any additional employment records relevant to establishing my professional character and conduct as this Court may require.

I respectfully request that this Court consider these materials as substantive evidence of my character and as a direct rebuttal to the allegation that I have engaged in conduct consistent with identity theft.

V. CHARACTER EVIDENCE FROM FORMER COLLEAGUES

In further support of this Affidavit, the undersigned submits that two individuals who have worked directly alongside the undersigned and observed her professional conduct firsthand have independently provided written character statements. These statements are attached hereto as Exhibit A and Exhibit B respectively and are incorporated into this Affidavit by reference.

Exhibit A: Written Character Statement from Former Manager

Name: ***** D.

Former Title /Position: Manager Relationship to Affiant: Former Manager

This individual served in a supervisory capacity over the undersigned and is personally familiar with the undersigned’s professional conduct, work ethic, and character. Their written statement attests to the undersigned’s reliability, honesty, and trustworthy conduct throughout the period of their working relationship. A copy of this statement is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

Exhibit B: Written Character Statement from Former Co-Worker

Name: ***

Former Title / Position: Technician Relationship to Affiant: Former Co-Worker

This individual worked alongside the undersigned in a peer capacity and observed the undersigned’s day-to-day professional conduct directly. Their written statement attests to the undersigned’s integrity, dependability, and consistent demonstration of ethical behavior throughout their shared period of employment. A copy of this statement is attached hereto as Exhibit B.

The undersigned respectfully submits that the convergence of two independent character statements from individuals who have directly observed her professional conduct, combined with the employment records described in Section IV, provides this Court with a comprehensive and well-documented picture of a person whose character is fundamentally inconsistent with the allegation of identity theft.

VI. SWORN DECLARATION

I, Leida Margaretha, do hereby swear and affirm under penalty of perjury that the foregoing statements are true and correct to the best of my knowledge, information, and belief. I make this declaration freely, without coercion, and with full understanding of the legal significance of a sworn affidavit submitted to a court of law.

I respectfully ask this Honorable Court to consider the contents of this Affidavit and the supporting documentation I have offered to provide as evidence of my character, integrity, and trustworthiness in evaluating the allegation that has been raised against me.

EXHIBIT A:

To Whom It May Concern, My name is B****, and I previously served as a manager working directly with Leida Margaretha in a supervisory capacity. During the time that I worked with Leida, I consistently observed her to be a highly dependable and hardworking individual. She demonstrated a strong work ethic, maintained professionalism in her responsibilities, and approached her duties with determination and accountability. Leida was reliable in meeting expectations, communicated effectively with both supervisors and colleagues, and conducted herself in a respectful and cooperative manner. In my experience, Leida proved herself to be trustworthy and committed to performing her role with integrity. Based on my direct observations, she adhered to workplace policies and standards and did not engage in conduct that would be considered inappropriate or against the rules. From what I understand of her current employment, she continues to demonstrate these same qualities, further reinforcing my view of her as a responsible and reliable individual. I respectfully offer this statement in support of Leida Margaretha’s character and professionalism. Sincerely, B****

EXHIBIT B:

My name is ***, and I worked with Leida Margaretha back in 2022. During that time, Leida served as an office manager, and she was always very friendly, easy to work with, and dependable. She handled financial responsibilities as part of her role, and to my knowledge, everything was always managed properly and professionally. There were never any issues with missing funds or anything of that nature while she was employed there. Leida consistently showed that she is reliable and someone you can trust to get the job done. She communicated well with others and maintained a positive presence in the workplace. Based on my experience working with her, I consider Leida to be a trustworthy and responsible individual. – ***

LEIDA JOB REVIEW FROM APRIL, 2026

[Overall assessment: “Meets Expectations”]

Leida, Good Job, meeting expectations. Now if you can get your adherence under 90%- by going to break on time, avoiding using wrong status, limit your away from desk time, equipment issues should be minimal if at all. That way you make a commission. PTP Needs to be over 70%- Make sure you are ending your calls correctly. Goal for the week- Keep your No Impact % under 8.9% for the week. Please reply to this email

Thanks ************

Credit Department

DECLARATION OF LEIDA MARGARETHA IN SUPPORT OF DEFENDANT’S MOTION

I, Leida Margaretha, being first duly sworn on oath, state as follows:

1.I am the Defendant in the above-captioned matter.

2. I make this Declaration based upon my personal knowledge and, if called as a witness, I could and would testify competently to the matters stated herein.

3. Throughout my current employment, I have continuously managed transactions and work responsibilities involving financial matters without issue, complaint, discrepancy, disciplinary concern, or allegation of wrongdoing.

4. At no point during my employment has my employer raised any concern regarding my honesty, trustworthiness, judgment, handling of money, or management of transaction- related responsibilities.

5. I have remained in good standing in my employment and have continued to perform my assigned duties without incident.

6. More recently, I was assigned as an analyst for my clients’ accounts.

7. I understand this assignment to reflect my employer’s continued trust and confidence in my professionalism, reliability, judgment, and ability to responsibly handle account-related and financial responsibilities.

8. My ongoing employment and continued assignment to duties involving transactions and client accounts are inconsistent with any suggestion that I have engaged in dishonest conduct, financial misconduct, or improper handling of money-related matters.

9. I submit this Declaration in support of my request that the Court consider these facts, together with any additional argument presented by counsel, in support of dismissal or other appropriate relief.

Dated this 22nd day of April, 2026.

Leida Margaretha

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com