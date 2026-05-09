2026 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP cast photos, bios, first look video

Love After Lockup returns for a brand new season on May 29, 2026 and we now have photos and bios for the entire cast!

WE TV has shared the first 15 minutes of the season premiere episode, which includes previews at the beginning and end. Check out the first look:

Love After Lockup Season 11 (officially Season 7b I think?) has multiple throuples — but for the first time in franchise history there will be a consenting throuple.

As Starcasm previously reported, polyamorous threesome Kami, Trent, and Nita will not only be the first polyamorous throuple featured on the show, they will also be the first cast members who will be airing on another WE TV reality series at the same time. Right after the season premiere of Love After Lockup Season 11, you can catch Kami, Trent and Nita on the series premiere of the new docuseries This Is Poly.

In addition to the polycule, the new season of Love After Lockup will feature the returning throuple Damond, Goddess and Bonita. Other familiar faces coming back include Love During Lockup‘s Kayleigh and Michael as well as Rich and Felicia.

There will also be four brand new couples. Below are photos, names and bios for the entire cast of Love After Lockup Season 11.

2026 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP CAST PHOTOS & BIOS



Goddess (GG), Damond & Bonita

Baltimore, Maryland



Damond, Goddess and Bonita’s explosive love triangle first ignited on the most recent season of Love During Lockup, and things are about to get even messier. Damond secretly orchestrates not one, but two prison releases, making sure each woman gets her own moment without discovering the other… at least not yet. Juggling two relationships proves harder than Damond anticipated and his stories don’t always line up. With the clock ticking, Damond knows he has to act fast, but will he be able to bring the women together when the truth is revealed, or will he lose them both?



Kayleigh & Michael

Phoenix, Arizona



During the most recent season of Love During Lockup, Kayleigh and Michael fought tirelessly to defend their relationship against criticism and from their dueling mothers. Now that Michael has been released to a halfway house, the married couple finally gets the chance to be together in the real world, but when all of Michael’s credit cards get declined at the grocery store while he’s out on just a 48-hour pass, the couple gets into a heated argument over Kayleigh’s spending habits. With even more secrets hidden from each other about their finances and the ongoing rift with their mothers, was their marriage doomed from the moment Michael left prison?



Rich & Felicia

Houston, Texas and New Orleans



After being incarcerated at 17, Felicia is finally free after nine years and Rich, at last, gets to meet the woman of his literal dreams in person after waiting through the most recent season of Love During Lockup. Felicia’s family immediately puts Rich in the hot seat, pressing him about his past and prompting him to bring up his past marriage and divorce… which one of Rich’s close friends admits never knowing about. This puts Felicia on high alert, causing her to question everything she knew about her relationship. Between the distance separating them and their trust hanging by a thread, will new information about each other change everything they thought they knew?



Kami, Trent & Nita

Redding, California



Introduced in the season premiere of Love After Lockup, Kami and Trent are a married couple that come from a very strict religious background, with their friends and family unaware of their new lifestyle as a polycule with Nita, who is soon to be released from jail. Their story continues in This is Poly as they plan a commitment ceremony to their “forever” with Nita, the throuple must decide how to tell their loved ones about their relationship and face the reactions that come with it—from outsiders and from within their polycule.



Keirsten & Brady

West Plains, Missouri



Keirsten is a single mom of two with a soft spot for bad boys, so much so that she married one while he was serving a five-year sentence for drug possession. Living in a small Missouri town, Keirsten and her husband Brady – whom she first met as neighbors when she accused him of stealing from her – are the center of nonstop gossip. They haven’t spent a single day together as a couple in the free world and are desperate to finally start their life as husband and wife. On his release day, things don’t quite go as planned… Will their first day together end in disaster, or will they defy the odds?



Karrington & Zay

Little Rock, Arkansas



Southern belle Karrington met her beau, Zay, during a prison video visit with her brother. Sparks flew instantly and what started as casual conversations quickly turned romantic, but now that Zay’s release is approaching, Karrington knows she has some secrets to confront—including the fact that she’s been dating other men. Zay’s sisters, anxiously awaiting their brother’s return, connect Zay’s calls to Karrington since he is unable to call her directly, but his sisters know very little about her and are wary of her intentions. As release day nears and things seem to take a turn for the worse, will Zay be the ticket to her future, or the setup of a lifetime?



Dia & Cyrus

Cheyenne Wells, Colorado



Dia is a hardworking mom of four and a hopeless romantic who’s no stranger to dating incarcerated men. She met her current love interest, Cyrus, through her ex-boyfriend Jaden, who just happens to be Cyrus’s former cellmate. While healing from her breakup with Jaden, Dia found herself unexpectedly falling for Cyrus, who’s now preparing for his own release. There’s just one problem… Jaden still lives in Dia’s small town. Jaden wants to rekindle his friendship with Cyrus, but Dia has no intention of letting that happen and wants to set some boundaries.



Charlie & Hilary

Midwest City, Oklahoma



An eclectic 55-year-old from Oklahoma, Charlie’s ready for his third shot at love. He tends to fall hard, fast, and didn’t hesitate when he met Hilary, an incarcerated former actress and model, while working as a supervisor in the prison’s janitorial program. Charlie proposed after just three months with a makeshift ring crafted from string, but their whirlwind romance came at a cost: once their feelings were exposed, both were fired. Hilary plans to move in with Charlie after her release – that is, until another tempting option is presented by her ex-husband and his boat in sunny Florida. Caught between two men, two lifestyles and a brand-new belief system as a born-again Christian committed to sobriety, Hilary must decide: will she choose faith and a fresh start or be tempted back to the glitz and freedom of her past?

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com