At the end of Season 3 of 1000 LB Sisters Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital just minutes after entering a rehab facility. Her body started shutting down, and she was in a dire situation. The premier of Season 4 starts with Tammy recounting her point of view from this harrowing experience that nearly took her life.
Speaking to producers, Tammy says she doesn’t remember anything about that day. “I completely blacked out,” she says. A week later she woke up in the hospital with no recollection of her near-death experience.
Two months prior to her interview in this episode, Tammy had decided to go to rehab again. Once there, she weighed in at her highest weight ever: 717 lb.
She was only at the rehab facility for less than 30 minutes, however, before her oxygen levels dropped. They rushed her to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma.
She was septic and had to be intubated in order to breathe. Tammy was left with a permanent trach in case something happened even when she returned to normal breathing on her own.
While she was in the coma, Tammy remembers hearing the voices of her family and feeling them holding her hand.
Her interview for the new season was filmed four weeks after she woke up from her coma, and she says her hospitalization was an “eye-opening experience. She sees herself at complete rock bottom after undergoing all of the physical trauma.
Tammy tears up as she says, “This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again.”
1000 LB SISTERS airs tonight on TLC at 9/8c and is currently streaming on Discovery