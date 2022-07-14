Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on and off more times than Homer Simpson’s refrigerator light, but the couple isn’t about to let a little relationship dysfunction stand in the way of creating another human life together!
The Kardashianologists at TMZ have “multiple sources with direct knowledge” who claim that Khloe and Tristan are having another baby via a surrogate. Actually, the birth may have already happened!
“We’re told the birth is imminent, within days,” TMZ reports. “Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.”
UPDATE – “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloe told E! News. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
The potential new arrival will be joining 4-year-old big sister True, and who knows how many other half siblings. In case you missed it, Tristan welcomed a baby boy in December with a woman named Maralee Nichols. The NBA star and Maralee allegedly hooked up in Houston in March of 2021.
Tristan reportedly offered Maralee $75,000 to keep quiet about the pregnancy and the child, which obviously did not work.
If you’ve kept up with Khloe and Tristan’s complicated relationship timeline, then you know that they were together at the time of the Maralee pregnancy reveal late last year.
If you have rudimentary math skills, then you will also realize that if Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby via surrogate any day now (or potentially already), then they must have made the decision to have another child prior to Khloe finding out about Maralee being pregnant.
There has been no confirmation from the Kardashian camp about the reported new pregnancy. If the report is accurate, then I would like to point out that “False” would be a good name for a boy or a girl.
