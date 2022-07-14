Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11 full cast with Instagram links

As if the summer wasn’t hot enough already, VH1’s “Level Up Mondays” will be bringing some serious heat thanks to the return of two of the network’s powerhouse Love and Hip Hop shows on August 8!
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 will get the party started at 8/7c, the viewers will head even further south for the Love and Hip Hop: Miami Season 5 premiere at 9/8c.
To promote the Monday night double shot, VH1 released a stylized promotional video featuring select cast members from both Atlanta and Miami:
From the network’s press release announcing the premieres:
(New York, NY) – July 11, 2022 – VH1 today announced back-to-back season premieres of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” to kick off Monday, August 8 at 8PM ET/PT. As part of VH1’s summer hot “Level Up Mondays” programming, the juggernaut franchise returns to two of the hottest cities in the south for a raw behind-the-scenes look into iconic industry legends and ambitious rising stars pushing the envelope while trying to balance realities at home.
Unlike VH1, we’re gonna break up the shows as we reveal which cast members will be featured — starting with the ATL. (We will follow up with a similar Miami post.) We will start with the LHHATL blurb from the release, and we’ll follow that up with a list of the cast members with their Instagram links.
The new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will turn hip-hop culture on its head and remix it into a new era as Spice becomes the first artist in “Love & Hip Hop” history to be nominated for a Grammy(R) while on the show. Filled with twists and turns, this season will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters.
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11 cast and Instagram links
(The cast member’s role in Season 10 is included in parentheses. Their Season 11 roles have yet to be revealed.)
Erica Mena (Main)
Instagram: @iamerica_mena
Kirk Frost (Main)
Instagram: @frost117
Mendeecees Harris (Main)
Instagram: mendeecees
Rasheeda Frost (Main)
Instagram: @rasheeda
Safaree Samuels (Main)
Instagram: @safaree
Sierra Gates (Main)
Instagram: @sierra_glamshop_
Spice (Main)
Instagram: @spiceofficial
Yandy Smith-Harris (Main)
Instagram: @yandysmith
Bambi (Supporting)
Instagram: @adizthebam
Karlie Redd (Supporting)
Instagram: @iamkarlieredd
Momma Dee (Supporting)
Instagram: @tharealmommadee
Renni Rucci (Supporting)
Instagram: @rennirucci_
Lil Scrappy (Supporting)
Instagram: @reallilscrappy
Yung Joc (Supporting)
Instagram: @joclive
Shekinah (None. Season 9 Supporting)
Instagram: @sierra_glamshop_
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com