The Netflix series about the realest reality show competition ever is now an actual reality show competition! The streaming service has officially announced Squid Game: The Challenge, which will feature 456 players competing for $4.56 million!
“Netflix is bringing the global phenomenon Squid Game to life with the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge,” reads the press release issued earlier today.
The first season will reportedly feature 10 episodes and will be filmed in the UK by producers Studio Lambert (The Circle) and ITV Studios’ The Garden (24 Hours in A&E). Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk is on board with the competition spin-off.
“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery,” says Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”
Here’s an appropriately superlative excerpt from the press release with more details abotu what viewers can expect:
With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.
Producers are currently casting for the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge, but unfortunately there is a language requirement. “Recruitment is open now at SquidGameCasting.com,” the press release reveals. “For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world.”
It’s unclear when Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere. Squid Game Season 2 was recently confirmed by Netflix, so perhaps the two shows will be released in tandem? Stay tuned!
Here is the official teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com