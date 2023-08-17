90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise star Scott Wern has been on a bit of a roller coaster for the past few months.
Right around the time his episodes were airing in April, Scott accepted a job as a respiratory therapist at a Florida hospital. He went to orientation and cashed out $19,000 in sign-on incentives. Then he never showed up again. The hospital sued and won.
A couple months later, Scott was posting on social media claiming he was living out of his car in New York without enough money to return to his home in Florida. Some of his followers sent him money and he was able to get back to the Sunshine State.
One month later, Scott filed for bankruptcy. This was the fourth time Scott has filed for bankruptcy, including a joint filing with his former wife. His last three filings are in 2005, 2014 and 2023. That would seem to indicate Scott is on a nine-year cycle.
In his 2023 bankruptcy filing, Scott indicated his income was $149,068.00 in 2021 and $140,330.00 in 2022. That appears to conflict with Scott’s claim that he lost work and income after suffering a stroke in July of 2022.
It’s unclear when Scott booked his extended vacation to the Dominican Republic to film for Love In Paradise, or whether or not he knew he would be filing for bankruptcy once he got back.
Running up credit card bills or other extravagant expenses assuming you won’t need to pay them back because you will be filing for bankruptcy is bankruptcy fraud. Scott would surely be aware of that given his extensive knowledge of bankruptcy filings, so I assume that is not the case here.
Scott announced he got a new job just one day before filing for bankruptcy last month, but his new employment was short-lived. Scott blames “haters” who are slandering him online for losing his job, but I would guess that him ghosting another hospital a few months prior after accepting a signing bonus might have played a part as well?
Here is a TikTok video documenting “EScott” boldly proclaiming his invulnerability to negativity online, only to return the next day with his tail between his legs after finding out he had lost his new job:
Scott Wern’s moving to Colombia to be with Lis
Scott is now officially bankrupt (again), and he just lost his new job. So, what is he going to do? He’s going to move to Colombia and hang out with his ex-girlfriend for about six months!
The big announcement was shared by Scott in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. “Scott’s gonna do something a little on the crazy side,” Scott says in the clip, referencing himself in the third person.
“I’m still in love with Lis,” Scott continues. “There’s more to her and I than the show. A lot more. I love her!”
Some additional info from Scott, including his international relocation plans:
I need to focus on me, and at the same time, I want to reconnect with her. So I’ve been talking to Lis, and kind of hit the reset button, and my plan is to move to Cartagena and just live abroad for, like, six months. And focus on me. And focus on reconnecting with her, and hopefully getting back on track to where we used to be.
I know I’m a better person having her in my life than not in my life. Hopefully we can get back on track. But if we don’t, we will walk away friends and I can live with that.
I promise one thing: there’s no love bombing gonna happen or anything else. It’s just going to get to that place where her and I can be friends and just have fun and go for walks like we used to, and tell crazy stories, and be spontaneous. Just share life and tap into that spiritual side. She’s taught me a lot about who I am and I feel like there’s still lessons for me to learn.
Scott returned earlier today (wearing the same Affliction shirt) with another update video.
“I’ve got some good news,” Scott begins. “Lis is going to give me a video to post on my social media…just to clear up any misunderstandings, and that there’s a lot more to us than what people think.”
Scott also reveals in the captions for both videos that his goal is to move to Colombia in December.
There is no indication that his latest romantic adventure will be filmed by TLC, but it certainly sounds like a potential story line for Love In Paradise, or even 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Scott Wern and Lis dating history
Scott provided some background on his history with Lis on Season 3 of Love In Paradise.
“Lis is my ex-girlfriend from Colombia that I dated two years ago,” Scott explained in a confessional, just before reuniting with Lis after he and Lydia went separate ways.
“I was in love with her, and we were together for about eight months. But, it ended abruptly and she broke off communication with me. But I never stopped loving her.”
Scott and Lis were together for one night before Lis bolted. The explanation she and Scott provided for the cameras was that he was too aggressive about pressing her in regards to marriage. Scott admitted that he “came off too strong, too fast.”
