HONEY BOO BOO Alana’s college plans include her much older boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Honey Boo Boo
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was a reality show that ran from 2012 to 2014 that highlighted the large southern family originally from Toddlers and Tiaras.
Mama June, Honey Boo Boo and her siblings Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Anna “Chickadee” Shannon were a pop culture phenomenon, along with ex-step-dad Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and Aunt Doe Doe.
The family made a huge name for themselves and inspired a number of spin offs over the years including Mama June: From Not to Hot, and Mama June: Road to Redemption, and Mama June: Family Crisis.
Alana Thompson’s boyfriend
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is currently 17 years old and just graduated from high school – an achievement she is extremely proud of and shared all over social media.
Her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, is currently 21 years old. Their relationship was on the down low at first but they have recently become more public. Rumor has it they’ve been dating nearly 3 years – since Alana was 14 and Dralin was 18.
Thompson’s college plans
Thompson’s next step is heading to college! She will be leaving McIntyre, Georgia behind for the private Jesuit Catholic Regis University campus in Denver, Colorado – a school she says is one of the best in the country for nursing – her desired field.
She may be leaving her home state, but she wont be leaving her boyfriend – Carswell is going with her and the two plan to live off campus together for the first time.
Telling Entertainment Tonight:
I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me. I think he’s more excited to move there than me. He’s ready to move out of our small town and experience something new, too. I think it’ll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun. Even though I’m moving halfway across the country, it’ll be good for me.
Do the pair plan to stay together forever? So far Alana isn’t sure… but she is hopeful.
I can’t say that because I don’t know what life holds, but I hope.
