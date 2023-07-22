JON & KATE PLUS 8 Mady Gosselin accuses brother Collin of violence, hate speech

The feud between the Gosselins is getting heated. While Jon and Collin from Jon & Kate Plus 8 bash mom Kate, Mady has come to her defense making wild accusations about her brother.
Read her shocking Instagram post below…
Jon & Kate Plus 8
Jon & Kate Plus 8 introduced the world to the supersized Gosselin family in 2007. Over the course of 5 seasons, Jon and Kate’s 8 kids (Mady, Cara, Collin, Joel, Aaden, Hannah, Alexis, Leah) were hurled into the spotlight.
The show dissolved when parents Jon and Kate separated in 2009. While Kate went on to pursue a career in reality television, Jon retreated to Pennsylvania – first returning to his original field of IT, and now as a working DJ.
Collin vs. Kate
One of the biggest dramas amongst the Gosselins is with sextuplet Collin. Kate accused him of having “behavior issues” that were bad enough to ultimately send him away to facilities that were basically institutions. This all happened without any information being shared with father Jon.
#JonAndKatePlus8 In a new interview, 18-year-old Collin Gosselin talks about his stints in a behavioral institution and his estrangement from mom Kate Gosselin. He also gets very emotional when answering whether or not he talks with his siblings. https://t.co/fiDmxUIse2
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 29, 2022
Now that Collin is an adult he is using his platform to come out against his mom. In a recent episode of Dark Side of the 2000’s from VICE TV, he and Jon speak candidly about Kate being the real “problem…” accusing her of sending him away for selfish reasons due to her own anger issues.
Mady Gosselin speaks out
Mady Gosselin, one of the older twins in the family, is coming to the defense of her mother… hurling crazy accusations at Collin which include him being violent and using hate speech.
Mady posted this message on her Instagram story:
I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family’s TV show, but I’ve been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight. I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private. There’s no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech. I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them. I am asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward.
Jon responded claiming Mady hasn’t seen her brother Collin since he was in 6th grade.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com