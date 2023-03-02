Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was in the passenger seat of boyfriend Dralin Carswell’s car when he led police on a chase that resulted in a PIT maneuver and an arrest.
According to The Monroe County Reporter, Dralin was driving his Dodge Charger around 4:30PM on Tuesday when a Monroe County officer ran his license plate number. The license plate check revealed that the car’s owner had an outstanding warrant, so the officer attempted to make a stop.
Dralin sped north on a highway and the officer gave chase, eventually ending the chase with a PIT maneuver.
“Officers say they found marijuana and Dralin was arrested for DUI and fleeing from cops, as well as outstanding warrants out of Wilkinson County,” TMZ reports. “Another passenger, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested for outstanding warrants.”
17-year-old Alana “was not arrested, and was taken to the Monroe County Jail where her older sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Efird — who has custody of the teen — picked her up,” The Sun adds.
The Monroe County Reporter article linked above includes a photo of Alana standing by the road where Dralin’s car ended up after the PIT maneuver.
Dralin Carswell’s prior arrest
Alana and Dralin’s age gap, combined with her very young age, has drawn some criticism online. “I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care,” 16-year-old Alana told Entertainment Tonight in an interview last July.
Dralin’s fondness for much younger girls is nothing new. As The U.S. Sun first reported, 19-year-old Dralin was arrested in May of 2019 after sneaking into the bedroom of his 15-year-old girlfriend and having sex. He was initially charged with statutory rape.
From The Sun:
He told police he was at his friend’s home all day and night – but the friends told the investigators they dropped him off at the minor’s home and picked him back up over an hour later.
The friends allegedly told the police that when they picked Dralin up he “was scared and told them to drive fast” because the minor’s mother “had caught him inside the house.”
…Dralin was initially charged with statutory rape but ultimately completed a pretrial diversion program that resulted in the dismissal of a claim for making a false statement to law enforcement.
Dralin Carswell mug shot photos: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com