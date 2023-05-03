Honey Boo Boo is back! Watch the trailer for Mama June: Family Crisis

Here comes Honey Boo Boo… again! Mama June and family are returning to WE tv in an all new series Mama June: Family Crisis.
Find out its premise and watch the trailer before it premieres May 5th!
Honey Boo Boo
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was the first time the world was introduced to the epic personalities known as June “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.
Debuting in 2012, the original reality series ran for only 4 seasons… but made quite the mark on pop culture.
Other “characters” we met during this time were Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon and more… following the Shannon/Thompson family as they navigated life in McIntyre, Georgia.
Known for their low brow antics, the world became obsessed with the (then) overweight stage mom and pageant queen duo of Mama June and Honey Boo Boo.
Mama June spin off series
After Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was cancelled due to scandal, the family of June Shannon slowly started to fall apart.
Spin off series: Mama June: From Not to Hot and Mama June: Road to Redemption followed the Georgian’s as they dealt with one crisis after another including divorce, drug abuse, and sexual abuse allegations.
Mama June has had her fair share of the ups and downs, and many of the seasons left fans concerned for Shannon as she eventually lost weight and seemingly lost her mind.
Mama June Family Crisis
The newest installment of the WE tv series is ominously titled Mama June: Family Crisis.
Debuting May 5th, we have the super tease here:
What crisis’ are the Shannon/Thompson’s dealing with this time around? The trailer above teases that Mama June is planning a wedding, much to the dismay of her family.
Pumpkin says that they haven’t talked to June since their battle for child support in 2022.
Lauryn is at the center of things once again, dealing with her “family of 7” as she incorporates her newest babies, twins Sylus and Stella into the mix with husband Joshua Efrid, kids Ella and Bentley, and sister Alana, who she currently has custody of.
Shannon also invites her family for a therapy weekend with the infamous Dr. Ish, hoping to repair things before her (then) upcoming nuptials with Justin Stroud.
Mama June: Family Crisis debuts Friday, May 5th at 9/8C on WE tv.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com