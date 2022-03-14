On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany talked about the experience she had the night before with her American man friend Ben.
“Last night I asked some questions about [Ben’s] private life and I didn’t like many of his answers,” Mahogany says in her confessional. She goes on to say that Ben’s answers made her feel “very surprised” and “very nervous” due to the lack of culpability.
“Benjamin was blaming his ex-wife and ex-fiancée as to why the relationship didn’t work out,” she continues. “I think he is being so immature.”
Mahogany then shifts from talking about her conversation with Ben to what happened after. “When we got to the hotel last night, I invited Benjamin for breakfast the next day,” she says. “But when I got to my room, Benjamin sent lots of messages to my phone.”
At this point, viewers are shown a series of quickly scrolling text messages from Ben to Mahogany as she continues her confessional. “I didn’t answer any of them, because I was a little uncomfortable and upset. And I think it’s better to talk about that in person.”
Producers paused on the last two entries and translated those for viewers. For those of you wanting to know more of what Ben wrote, I was able to screen cap the text messages shown and translate them via Google translate.
Ben’s Texts To Mahogany
“You [asked] some good questions, so here are more detailed answers.
“Do I have a good relationship with my ex? I have completely forgiven her and treat her incredibly well, so that would be good for me, however, for her part she still hasn’t forgiven me and still has some resentment about the divorce. There was no love in the marriage, but she had it right, so she didn’t want it to end.
“What do I mean treat her well? I took care of her financially, including paying more than necessary child support, giving her the house and everything in the house after the divorce, and paying her half my salary for the first few years of the divorce.
“This is my truth before God, You can choose not to believe me, or to believe me, or to judge and wait. I respect everything you do because you are an incredibly intelligent woman with godly wisdom. You don’t need me and I could have anyone, and I don’t need you for happiness because only God gives that. I want to chase you because God has put you in my heart that’s all.
“I like every little thing about you, so if God is doing this, nothing will separate us.
“I heard a knock on the door and my heart started to race but when I answered it was [someone] looking for a lost suitcase.
“Now I’m eating my food just trying not to cry.
“My love for you grows stronger every day, but it seems that God has hardened your heart towards me.
“You fear who I am and my intentions. But there is no room in love for that. Therefore this is not love. But know this — I do love you. I always will.”
Ben And Mahogany’s Breakfast Texts
BEN: [Bible quote] “Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced his perfect love.”
MAHOGANY: Benjamin are you coming?
MAHOGANY: My parents
MAHOGANY: Are
MAHOGANY: Here
BEN: I am walking and talking with God. Just having some private time.
MAHOGANY: Why didn’t you come for breakfast?
BEN: I sent you many texts and saw nothing in return. I take your silence very seriously.
BEN: Let your parents know that I want to talk to them privately. With just them and not you. Please.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com