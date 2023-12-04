Why is Cake Boss Buddy Valastro closing his bakery?

It is the end of an era. Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is closing ‘Carlo’s Bakery’ in Santa Monica, California.
Cake Boss
Cake Boss is a reality television series that aired from 2009 to 2020. The show centered around the Valastro family and their infamous Carlo’s Bake Shop where they constructed out of this world desserts that were far from your ordinary cake.
The TLC series was such a hit that it inspired four spin-offs: Next Great Baker, Kitchen Boss, Bake You Rich, and Bakery Boss.
Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro Jr. is the star of the show and has worked at Carlo’s since he was 17 years old. Buddy quickly became a star with his New Jersey attitude and affinity for over the top confections.
Buddy Valastro bakery closing
In sad news, Buddy Valastro is closing Carlo’s Bake Shop, the brick and mortar shop located in Santa Monica, California. There is more to this story however – as it turns out, he will still be accepting online orders!
Valastro has chosen to shift its bakery sales towards an e-commerce strategy and wont be renewing their lease at 1354 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401
In fact, the closing is already underway. Google lists the location as Permanently Closed and there is a note on the front door announcing a public auction of all the store’s equipment.
We are sad to see Carlo’s, go! Guess we have to order our next cake shaped like the Leaning Tower of Pisa online?
Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty
Fans of Cake Boss will be happy to know that while one door is closing for the Valastro family, another is opening. Buddy returned to the small screen on A&E to host a new show called Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty.
The series picks up where Cake Boss left off but is promising a more “mature” vibe overall. (Are we supposed to start calling Buddy ‘Bartolo‘??)
Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty debuted November 11, 2023 and airs Saturdays at 10:00 PM ET.
