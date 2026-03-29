Olivia Plath returns to ‘Plathville’ (aka Cairo, GA) Is she filming for the show?

Welcome To Plathville star Olivia Plath surprised her Instagram followers this weekend by revealing she was returning to “Plathville,” also known as Cairo, Georgia.

“I’m about to go drive through the little town of Cairo, Georgia to get dinner,” Olivia revealed in an Instagram story clip, “and if you had told 23 year old me who moved away from here that I was going to be voluntarily coming back I would not have believed you.”

Olivia then talked about her bad experience while living in the same small town as the Plath family while married to Ethan Plath:

This little town — I truly thought this was like the end of my life here. I was so depressed and, as many of you maybe possibly know from reality TV, I had some pretty big bullies that lived here in this town… I was a shell of myself here. I was so scared, and I just knew I didn’t belong here. I cried every day trying to get out. That’s no shade to this little square pocket of South Georgia. I think everybody has places where they don’t belong. And if you know that you are somewhere where you don’t belong, no, take the risk. They tell you the grass is not always greener but I’m here to tell you that sometimes it is because I have never been genuinely happier in my life that I didn’t stay. It just was not for me. The people I’ve met along the way and, like, the things I’ve been able to do since then have just confirmed to me so many times that I was right to leave — that this was just not the place for me. And yeah, I was way too scared to come back for so many years, and now I’m about to go drive through this town and be, like, “You know what? We really have grown so much since then.”

WHY DID OLIVIA PLATH RETURN TO CAIRO, GEORGIA IN 2026?

What was the reason Olivia Plath returned to Cairo, Georgia? Was she filming for Welcome To Plathville?

That does not appear to be the case.

“I’m really excited to be here for a wedding tomorrow,” she reveals in her Instagram story clips.

Olivia says that years ago “I separated from my ex-husband, and we should have stayed separated, but I was young and wanted to believe the best in people. We got back together, but that summer I was separated there was a very kind girl that let me live with her, and I’m shooting her wedding tomorrow. It’s a very full circle moment.”

Olivia further reflects on her journey. “Sometimes it takes a lot of weird little paths to get where you’re supposed to be in life. But then you look back and you realize they were all for a reason and a purpose, and you’re stronger than any of the bullies that [are] around you.”

In addition to the video clips, Olivia also shared a mirror selfie. “A much younger version of me lived in this room a few years ago, so serendipitously weird to be staying the night again as a guest,” she writes.

Olivia Plath’s return to Plathville comes just a month after her divorce from Ethan Plath was finalized. As Starcasm was the first to report, Olivia and Ethan Plath finalized their divorce in Minnesota court in late February of this year. They originally tied the knot in Georgia in October of 2018.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com