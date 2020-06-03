Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, mother Debra Danielsen, and daughter Sophia Abraham continue their bid to become the music industry’s most successful three-generational trio of women who used to be on a reality show about teen pregnancy.
Fresh on the heels of Sophia’s controversial single “Take Yo Bestie,” Grandma “Debz OG” is back with a new single in which she boldly celebrates the place of white women like herself in the rap industry.
The song is appropriately titled “White Woman’s Rap,” and Debra talked a bit about it in a teaser video that included some dance choreography for the inevitable TikTok challenges.
“It’s meant to celebrate,” Debra says. “It’s meant to have fun and, you know, kind of like that old saying ‘white men can’t jump.’ Well, there is something to that, right? But there are some white men that do jump. And then, it’s kind of like ‘white women can’t rap.’ Well, you know, some of us do have a little rhythm and we do have a little, you know, good side to it when it comes to that.”
“I think this rap is fun,” Debra continues, “but I think it’s a serious rap in that I’ve worked really hard on it.
“White Woman’s Rap” officially dropped on Friday. Here’s the official lyrics video followed by the lyrics:
Give me a couple of BOBOs to go
White women
This chick is pack’n’
and it ain’t fo lunch
I’m a full blown meal
naw this ain’t no brunch!
License to carry
Not your good fairy
Work hard to provide
one day at a time
Oh you didn’t know?
White women rap!
We can hold our own
We don’t cut no slack
We just set the tone
We won’t hold ya back
We just hold ya stacks
You’d be like, “Give ’em back!”
[chorus]
Do the BOBO!
Do the BOBO!
Butt out, butt out, butt out
Do the BOBO!
Do the BOBO!
Butt out, butt out, butt out
Do the BOBO!
Do the BOBO!
Butt out, butt out, butt out
Do the BOBO!
Do the BOBO!
Butt out, butt out, butt out
Elegant, sleek
nothing meek
Working hard to preserve
these cheeks!
This right here
for the geeks
Stack money and dance
with the freaks
You know you ain’t got
no plaaaaans this week
You might as well come
and daaaaaance this week
You might as well come
and daaaaaance
Do me a favor and…
[chorus]
Women get busy
Teasing organs to a frenzy
White women get busy
Teasing organs to a frenzy
White women get busy
Teasing organs to a frenzy
Teasing organs to a frenzy
Teasing organs to a frenzaay!
[chorus]
WORLD PREMIERE @F1abraham's mom @ddanielsen rap song "Debz OG" https://t.co/B98AqsKozy
🎶Oh, it's a celebration
I stay fresh, no expiration🎶 pic.twitter.com/S60jxbP5Jh
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 3, 2017
Following her own lyrical demand, Debra teases her fans to a frenzy in a video showing off some of the dance moves that will be featured in the “White Woman’s Rap” music video.
Words simply cannot do the video justice, so I will yield the post to Debz OG:
In case you missed it, Debra’s musical oeuvre is growing rapidly! Her first three singles include her eponymous debut “Debz OG,” followed by “Suga Momma,” and then her song reportedly about her ex husband Michael Abraham’s infidelity titled “22x.”
#TeenMomOG @ddanielsen drops new Debz OG song "22x" (22 Times) about ex Michael's infidelity. Audio & lyrics: https://t.co/uSdsAIDNMg
👩🏼🎤🎩🎶 pic.twitter.com/JXFBULLuwR
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 16, 2017
Here are more songs released by Debra in between “22x” and “White Woman’s Rap:”
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com