LINKS Lea Michele’s apology, Keke Palmer vs National Guard, Lovecraft Country trailer…

June 3, 2020 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

Lea Michele's apology 2

CELEBITCHYAfter getting called out for her wishy-washy statement on racism and past Karen-ish behavior on Glee, Lea Michele started getting dropped by major sponsors. So then she tried to apologize for the whole thing — but Lea Michele’s apology, as you probably could have guessed, is not as sincere as one might have hoped

THE BLASTBy contrast, Keke Palmer went viral and is still getting showered with praise for taking a brave stand and trying to get members of the National Guard to stand down and side with protesters in Hollywood this week

VOXThere’s a new trailer for Lovecraft Country, Jordan Peele and Misha Greene’s new HBO series based on the novel of the same name, and it couldn’t be timelier: The trailer “all but strips away the incorporeal monsters in favor of focusing on a much more familiar source of fear: police brutality”



PAJIBAOn the other hand, Space Force, Netflix’s latest original series, evidently manages to waste the considerable talents of its cast on a show that can’t hope to be “dumber and more absurd” than the real-life presidential “brain fart” upon which it’s based

LAINEY GOSSIPIn further TV news, Mad Men is about to leave Netflix; the 2020 streamer of the show will notice some timely comparisons with the current national discourse / argument over systemic racism and sexism and the power structures that keep those systems alive

DLISTEDThe CW isn’t going to try to recast Ruby Rose’s character after the Australian actress abruptly left Batwoman a couple of weeks back; instead, the network is going to pick up where the show left off and simply base it on a brand new characrer, to be played by a brand new LGBTW actress

GO FUG YOURSELFYou try finding a better rhyme for “Bjork”

JEZEBEL“Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Shoots for Another Planet, But Lands Right Back on Earth”

REALITY TEA“Kristen Doute Let Ariana Madix & Brittany Cartwright Read What She Wrote About Tom Sandoval & Jax Taylor In Her New Book Before Publishing”

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPEvery day, Kathryn Dennis undoes a little bit more of the image overhaul work professional PR people have done for her (& over the unpaid wages for which Dennis is now being sued)

(Photo credit: Lea Michele’s apology via Instagram)

John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.


website statistics


Related Posts

About The Author

John