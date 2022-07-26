EXCLUSIVE Gypsy Rose Blanchard is married! PHOTO

Congratulations are in order for Gypsy Rose Blanchard as she got married last week!
We can exclusively reveal that Gypsy married a 36-year-old man named Ryan Scott Anderson on Thursday, July 21. The ceremony was held in Chillicothe, Missouri, which is where Gypsy is currently incarcerated serving 10 years for her role in the stabbing death of her mother.
The service was conducted by a local minister who has numerous reviews online from officiating other wedding ceremonies at the prison.
I’ve been unable to get much information about Gypsy’s groom. He is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and voter records indicate that he is white. That is all I was able to find out so far.
Here is the marriage certificate — click to enlarge:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Dating History
Despite being incarcerated, Gypsy has reportedly been quite active on the dating scene — including an engagement to a man named Ken in 2019.
After splitting from Ken, Gypsy reportedly continued to test the waters of the dating pool. Family friend Fancy Marcelli spoke with In Touch in August of last year, and she expressed her concerns about Gypsy’s aggressive dating.
“I’m afraid she’ll meet someone and marry him,” Marcelli told the site. “These are guys from the support groups, the Gypsy support groups,” she added. “They attached themselves to Gypsy, and a lot of them just want fame. One of the guys was 20 years older; they’ve already broken up. Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy.”
Marcelli stated that she was worried about Gypsy’s lack of understanding about the outside world and speculated that Gypsy “just wants somewhere to go once she gets out of prison.”
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s earliest projected release date is 2024, so she and Ryan still have a little more time before they will be able to be together outside of prison walls.
Thanks to Amzi Beloved on YouTube for making us aware that Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for a marriage license on June 27, 2021. (The couple had 30 days to wed after filing the license.)
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com