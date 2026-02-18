Ethan Plath files for divorce from Olivia Plath two years after first try PLATHVILLE EXCLUSIVE

Welcome To Plathville‘s Ethan Plath has filed for divorce from Olivia Plath — the couple’s second attempt to legally end their marriage.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Ethan filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in McLeod County, Minnesota on Monday, February 16, 2026. The new filing comes almost exactly two years after Olivia originally filed for divorce in February of 2024, and more than seven years after Ethan and Olivia were married in October of 2018.

The young couple listed their date of separation as February 25, 2023 in their previous filing. That means they are approaching three years of separation.

The 2024 dissolution was closed administratively in April of 2024 due to unaddressed deficiencies in the filing. Those deficiencies included the section about spousal maintenance, in addition to the sections asking for information about bank accounts and assets or liabilities.

WHY IS ETHAN AND OLIVIA’S DIVORCE TAKING SO LONG?

Olivia Plath has talked openly about why her divorce from Ethan has been dragging out for so long.

“He blocked me for a year after filling out the paperwork incorrectly,” Olivia wrote in an Instagram Q&A in June of last year.

More from Olivia on the divorce process with Ethan:

In that time I moved twice and you have to be a resident of wherever you live 6+ months before serving divorce papers. Before I hit 6 months in DC, he unblocked me and requested to expedite the divorce process. I told him to wait a few months until after tax season so I could get all my financial ducks in a row (and I also didn’t feel like jumping at his command tbh). I’ve now reached out to his attorney, not sure where things stand, waiting on a response back. Can’t wait for this to be done. 😅 And before someone asks *again* – yes, I’m keeping my last name because it’s – ding ding ding – mine 🙂 If men don’t want women to keep their last name in a divorce, maybe they shouldn’t expect women to take it when getting married 🤷‍♀️

Starcasm will continue to monitor Ethan and Olivia’s new divorce filing and share any major updates.

