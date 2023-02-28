The ‘Friends’ reunion we didn’t see coming

Courteney Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her decades of work on projects like Cougar Town and the Scream franchise.
The event attracted a bunch of old costars, including (some of) the gang that worked on the iconic television series Friends. So who was there and who wasn’t? The answer may surprise you.
Courteney Cox history
Courteney Cox has been a Hollywood figure since the late 1980’s. Her ‘big splash’ was as the sexy star of the Bruce Springsteen music video ‘Dancing in the Dark.’ Interesting to note that for this project, which jumpstarted her career, she was actually unaccredited!
Despite not being listed as an official part of the video, Cox rose to fame by working on series like Murder She Wrote, Family Ties and Seinfeld.
Her first notable film role was in 1994 with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
Monica Geller
It is safe to say that Cox’s most legendary role was that of Monica Geller on the hit television show Friends. Friends ran from 1994-2004 and made Courteney a household name.
The neurotic, clean-freak character is relatable to anyone who considers themselves ‘Type A,’ and Cox quickly became a fan favorite alongside stars like Jennifer Aniston and Mathew Perry.
By the end of the series she was Monica Geller-Bing, marrying the character Chandler and having twin babies via surrogate (played by the famed Anna Faris.)
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Cox’s long list of television and movie credits (such as the entire Scream franchise, including its newest installment) earned her a spot on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Celebrating her success on February 27, 2023, castmates and family turned out to help Courteney celebrate her decades long career.
At the event was her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, making this the mini-Friends reunion we’ve been longing for!
The men of the series were not in attendance. Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were all notably absent.
Cox looked stunning as she accepted her star alongside the ‘Friends’ who did make an appearance, and even spoke at the event. Other notable guests were Laura Dern and Ray Liotta’s daughter who was there to accept his posthumous star.
Congratulations to Courteney Cox on this big achievement in Hollywood! We’re down for any excuse for a Friends reunion!
