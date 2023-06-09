DUBAI BLING Surprise baby announcement!

Dubai Bling is a popular Netflix reality show that follows wealthy residents of the UAE. Looks like we’ve already got some content for the upcoming season because two stars just shared some big news!
See which cast member announced their pregnancy!
Dubai Bling
Dubai Bling on Netflix is a fan-favorite reality show that premiered in 2022. The series has only had one season so far, but a second has been promised… though a release date is yet to be announced.
Bling follows wealthy residents of the United Arab Emirates and is presented in multiple languages. Members of the cast speak both Arabic and English, with its stars hailing from across the globe… everywhere from Australia to America to India and more.
Everyone should watch #DubaiBling it’s teeeeeeewwew good way better that YRA. Rich people are annoying I love it 🤣😭
— Grand (@Roriii_m) June 5, 2023
Season one starred Loujain “LJ” Adada, Kris Fade, Zeina Khoury, Safa Siddiqui, DJ Bliss, Farhana Bodi, Lojain Omran, and Ebraheem Al Samadi. As far as we know, all of them will be returning for season two.
Kris and Brianna Fade
Season one ended with the gorgeous wedding of Aussie Kris Fade and American Brianna Ramirez. Fade is a popular radio DJ and their wedding budget seemed to top the charts.
With their Dubai Bling cast members in attendance, the two danced the night away at The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai, in view of the famous “Dubai Eye” the world’s largest Ferris wheel.
Congrats are in order again, because it looks like the Fade’s have some more exciting news to share…
Baby Bling
In a surprise announcement this week on Instagram, the Fade family shared that they are expecting a new member.
Yes, Kris Fade and his bride Brianna are now planning for their first child together! Fade has 1 daughter from a previous relationship, but this will be Ramirez’ first.
The Fade’s aren’t the only members of the Dubai Bling cast to share baby news – in the “off season” star Safa Siddiqui gave birth to her second child, a story line we are seriously hoping makes it on to season two!
Congratulations to the Fade family on your new blessing and empire expansion!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com