DUBAI BLING Ebraheem Al Samadi third wife face reveal

Ebraheem Al Samadi got married on Dubai Bling season 2 but many will be surprised to know this is actually his third (!!) wedding.
See the face of Ebraheem’s ultra-religious wife Hamda and learn more about his marriages below…
Dubai Bling
Dubai Bling is a Netflix reality series currently in its second season. The show stars the elite of Dubai, with its cast currently living in the United Arab Emirates, despite hailing from all over the world.
IMDb describes the UAE reality program as:
The glamorous lives of a group in Dubai. Millionaires are followed in their daily lives against the backdrop of luxury cars, fashion shows and exotic seaside resorts.
Cast includes I Am The Company founder Zeina Khoury, push present advocate Safa Siddiqui, DJ Bliss, Danya FM Almulla, Lojain “LO” Omran, influencer Farhana Bodi, it-girl Loujain “LJ” Adada, Kristan “DJ Kris Fade” Fahd, Brianna Fade, and newlywed Ebraheem Al Samadi.
Ebraheem Al Samadi marriages
Ebraheem Al Samadi shocked many fans when it was announced that he had secretly married in February 2023. Some have speculated on his sexuality during the course of Dubai Bling, and was surprised to find out he had taken a wife.
DUBAI BLING Ebraheem Al Samadi secretly married in lavish ceremony
This isn’t his first wife as it turns out – Al Samadi has actually been married THREE times now total! In an interview captured in the TikTok below, he explains how he married a high school sweetheart at the age of 17 out of “respect” and family pressure. He was married again at age 26 but the relationship failed.
@dubai_bling
Getting married at 17 will definitely be a learning experience, it’s a challeneg that takes a lot of courage to talk about #dubaibling #dubaiblingnetflix #dubai #netflixmena #uaetiktok #arabtiktok #netflixarab #arab #ebraheemalsamadi #ebraheemdubaibling
Hamda Al Samadi face reveal
Based on the stills from TikTok below, this is the face of Embraheem Al Samadi’s third wife, Hamda, who he calls ‘the love of his life’ on Dubai Bling season 2. Their wedding is featured on the series.
Some fans in the comments noted that she looks like Ebraheem’s archnemesis and costar Zeina Khoury. We think both women are beautiful in their own way…
There likely wont be many other reveals of Hamda’s face as she keeps private due to her Islamic religion. Fans may remember she wasn’t comfortable attending the dinner on Dubai Bling where the men and women socialized together. The photos above were likely leaked by members outside of her circle as she doesn’t ever reveal her identity.
Here her husband explains why his wife’s face is never shown on social media, citing their culture:
Congratulations to the beautiful couple!
Dubai Bling seasons one and two are currently streaming on Netflix.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com