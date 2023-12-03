DUBAI BLING season 2 cast and trailer

Netflix hit series about the fabulous lives of the UAE is returning! See the cast of season 2 of Dubai Bling and watch the trailer below…
Dubai Bling
Dubai Bling is a hit Netflix series that debuted in 2022 and has promised fans a much anticipated season 2. The release date, trailer and cast announcements are here and it sounds like it’s going to be a supersized season!
The reality show follows the elites of the United Arab Emirates as they navigate life in their blinged-out friend group. Season 1 has 8 episodes centered around a diverse cast who hail from Dubai, India, Australia, America and more…
Season 2 cast
An exciting thing Dubai Bling fans can be thankful for is the entire cast from season one is returning!
Yes, boss lady Zeina Khoury, the incredibly chic Safa Siddiqui, newlywed Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Danya FM Almulla, Lojain Omran, influencer Farhana Bodi, Loujain Adada, and newlyweds Kristan “DJ Kris Fade” Fahd and Brianna Fade are all a part of the new Bling.
At the end of last season the gang from the UAE was celebrating DJ Kris Fade’s wedding to wife Brianna. Fun news: the pair are now expecting! A storyline sure to be featured in season two.
A NEW addition is also coming to the cast. Beauty mogul Mona Kattan, co-founder of Huda Beauty (with sisters Huda and Alya Kattan), will be joining the group.
Dubai Bling trailer
The new trailer for Dubai Bling has dropped and this season looks more dramatic than ever. DJ Bliss explains in the opener that the large friend group that used to be a cohesive unit has majorly fractured since they last aired on Netflix.
In the trailer below posted by the glamourous Safa Siddiqui, we see a lot of drama – between the ladies… but not just the ladies. An epic feud between Zeina and Ebraheem is hinted which pits two villains against each other.
Another fun aspect of season two is that the group seems to go on a lot of trips together. They’re headed to Mumbai, an area of India also featured on another popular Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking.
Dubai Bling debuts December 13, 2023 and if it follows the pattern of last season, all the episodes will drop at once – just in time for a holiday binge!
