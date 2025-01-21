DUBAI BLING Ebraheem Al Samadi blames third divorce on wife not being famous

Ebraheem Al Samadi has separated from his third wife Hamdah Al Hamly and has a lot to say about why the pair split up. Learn about the Dubai Bling star’s marriages and divorces below, and see Hamdah’s face, something Ebraheem keeps hidden from fans…

Ebraheem Al Samadi third divorce

Ebraheem Al Samadi is the star of Netflix reality series Dubai Bling. The show, which has aired for 3 seasons, follows an affluent friend group in the UAE, many of whom are Muslim. At the end of season 2, Al Samadi celebrated his union to Hamdah Al Hamly in a traditional religious ceremony which separated the men and women and kept Hamdah’s face blurred.

The wedding, which took place in Abu Dhabi, was attended by the cast of Dubai Bling. Married twice before, Ebraheem was betrothed as a teen when his parents caught him holding hands with the girl at the mall. His second marriage, at age 26, also ended in divorce.

Mr. Thank You podcast with Ebraheem Dubai Bling

Shocking everyone, the Dubai Bling villain announced his split on the series, claiming he could not drop the news publicly until season 3 premiered on January 8th. Even though Al Samadi has been dodging has been dodging rumors about his sexuality for years, the star insists that is NOT why his marriages keep failing.

Opening up about his third divorce on a recent Mr. Thank You podcast, Al Samadi explains that while he loves his wife, it doesn’t mean that they were meant to continue their lives together:

I was married for a year. What people don’t understand is that being a celebrity and married is not easy. […] My wife is not a celebrity, so we have very different ways of seeing the world.

Ebraheem also shared that he has no intention of staying single for long:

Of course I want to be married. Of course I want to have a family. Maybe Id be better off marrying a fellow celebrity.

Watch the full podcast here:

Hamdah Al Hamly face reveal

Hamdah Al Hamly may have blurred her face on Dubai Bling but the people of Reddit work harder than the devil and tracked down several leaked photos of her from their wedding. Starcasm originally posted the photos December 2023.

Click the article below to see the newly separated couple:

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









