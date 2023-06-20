DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui throws another epic party, this time for a 4 year old

Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui knows how to party!
See her epic mermaid extravaganza for 4 year old daughter Alina and get all the details here…
Safa Siddiqui
Safa Siddiqui is best known as the star of the Netflix reality docuseries Dubai Bling. The show, which premiered in 2022, has ran for 1 season but a 2nd is guaranteed and on its way soon!
Following the elite of the UAE, the series description is as follows:
The glamorous lives of a group in Dubai. Millionaires are followed in their daily lives against the backdrop of luxury cars, fashion shows and exotic seaside resorts.
Wife to Fahad and mother to Alina and newest addition Ayana, Safa is a great representation of the wealth and glamour one would expect out of a program called Dubai Bling.
Dubai Bling party queen
One thing we know for sure about Safa Siddiqui is that the woman knows how to throw a party! For example, every year she throws a gigantic soirée to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid.
This year her event was held at her home, and was decked out by planners including Boxfetti, The Quintessential Events, and Colibri Healthy Meals and Catering.
The holiday is meant to celebrate the end of Ramadan, so of course it included a big feast. Siddiqui seems to spare no expense when it comes to food and we LOVE that about her.
Alina’s mermaid fantasy
Safa’s latest party endeavor was for a child, but that didn’t make it any less over the top.
Celebrating her daughter Alina’s 4th birthday, the Dubai Bling star created a mermaid wonderland at Wavehouse, in the beach resort Atlantis The Palm.
With the help of B&B Events, Siddiqui made Alina’s dreams come true throwing a party that included arcade games, several gigantic cakes, and life sized bubbles. The celebration was even hosted by real mermaids.
Happy 4th birthday Alina Siddiqui! We cant wait to see you and your gorgeous family back for Dubai Bling season 2!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com