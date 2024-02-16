Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 cast names and photos

TLC confirmed earlier this year that their polygamist dating reality series Seeking Sister Wife would be returning for a fifth season on March 4 at 9/8c. The network’s announcement revealed there would be two returning families and three new couples, but there was no more information.
The Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 preview trailer just dropped and we can finally confirm who is returning and see the new couples for the first time!
Just as we previously reported, the Merrifields and the Davises will be back! Also just as we previously reported, the Merrifields are moving on from Roberta by courting Brazilian hottie Nathalia.
Seeking Sister Wife returning families
Rumors of Nathalia being a potential new “tiny wife” for the Merrifields began to swirl after Garrick and Dannielle started following Nathalia on Instagram and the three of them were all in Cancun, Mexico at the same time in the fall of 2022. Yes, that is the fall of 2022 — almost a year and a half ago!
It’s unclear when the Merrifields and Nathalia filmed for Seeking Sister Wife Season 5, but it appears likely that viewers will be taking a rather sizable step back in time.
Unfortunately for Garrick, Nathalia apparently chose to follow in the footsteps of the Merrifields’ previous potential sister wives as she has been acting single for quite a while on social media. Also, the Merrifields no longer follow her.
It will be interesting to see if Garrick and Nathalia consummate their courtship. Will Dannielle be able to hear it all? Will Dannielle’s parents be there? (I’m not sure I’m ready for more Merrifield cringe!)
Seeking Sister Wife viewers will FINALLY get to meet baby Vera! Well, I assume we will.
At the end of Season 4, the Davises married Nick’s third wife, Danielle. Soon after, the family welcomed a new addition when second wife Jennifer gave birth to daughter Vera.
The Davis family hadn’t shared many/any photos or videos on social media in which Vera is clearly visible, but she made her public debut in the family’s official promo photo from TLC (above)!
The Davis’s are now looking to add and fourth wife, and it appears they finally got a bed large enough for EVERYBODY! It’s unclear who the new lady (or ladies) hoping to make it into Nick’s Boom Boom Room will be.
Who are the new couples on Seeking Sister Wife Season 5?
Entertainment Tonight was the first to share the Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 preview trailer, and they also revealed some details on each of the new couples featured this season. Here are the couples’ names, photos, and the information shared by ET:
Fans will meet the Ryan family from Texas, consisting of Becky and Justin, who have been married for 26 years. While their current girlfriend is having trouble committing to their lifestyle, Becky and Justin meet Yary, who is a match for Justin — but perhaps not exactly for polygamy.
Shane and Ashley are from Massachusettes and they are expecting their second child together. “While Ashley finds a potential sister wife, she’s not so interested in meeting Shane.”
According to their social media accounts, their second child was born in October of 2023. Ashley has a baby bump in the trailer, but she looks to be a few months from her due date. My guess is that the bar date scene in the preview was filmed some time in the summer of 2023.
It’s interesting to note that the Sherwoods only met a little more than three years ago. They are certainly moving fast in the family building department!
We don’t have first names yet for the Salahuddins, who are from Pennsylvania. It appears that a large part of their story line this season will be from a mother-in-law! I can’t wait to live tweet when she drops that quote about polygamy being “germy!” 😂
Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 premieres on Monday, March 4 at 9/8c on TLC.
