While it’s never expected when a housewife misses a reunion, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had more occurrences of this happening than any other franchise. With news breaking that Diana Jenkins will not be featured in person at the upcoming reunion for season 12 “due to testing positive for COVID,” many fans are left wondering if Diana is faking it, or if Beverly Hills reunions are simply cursed.
To understand why Diana’s season 12 announcement is a big deal, you have to look at the history of the women of #RHOBH skipping reunions.
Richards in Rehab
While some fans note Kim Richards may have had “a good excuse” for missing the wrap up to season 2, it doesn’t change the fact that she was the first Beverly Hills cast member to skip the taping of a reunion.
Due to her entering rehab for alcohol, Kim Richards was absent and had to film a pre-recorded segment at a later date. With the explosive season she had, it would have been nice to see her confront the cast members she had come to blows with.
The Missing Maloof
Not one season after Kim missed for rehab, Adrienne Maloof chose not to attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 3 reunion because she didn’t want to see Brandi Glanville in person. During the taping of the season, Brandi told everyone that Adrienne used a surrogate to carry her twin boys and the aftermath was explosive.
Inevitably the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills housewife didn’t return for the next season to avoid “negativity.” She had also recently divorced ex-husband Paul Nassif, who had earlier filed a lawsuit against Glanville for invading their family’s privacy.
Vanderpump Bails
Lisa Vanderpump skipped the season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she stopped filming with her castmates after they accused her of leaking a story to the press about Dorit Kemsley’s dog.
While LVP later admitted she had no regrets avoiding the group, doing so did cost her a lot of money. A source reported to People Magazine that “Housewives don’t get fully paid for the season until it’s over and the reunion has been filmed.” Yet another reason to show up!
Diana Jenkins: COVID+ or….
The fourth and latest housewife of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise to miss a reunion is none other than controversial lip-licking newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins.
In the days leading up to the season 12 reunion, it has been announced that Diana will not be attending in person “due to COVID.” While this could be considered a legitimate excuse if it turns out to be true, photos have surfaced that suggest otherwise and now the Twittersphere is buzzing…
What are some other reasons Jenkins could be playing hooky? Possibly the less than warm reception she has received from fans, the controversy for making a racially insensitive comment to a Black female content creator, and her questionable past involving the book Room 23 which some believe is proof she was a high-end Madame who operated a sex trafficking network.
Or maybe she just has COVID…
