THE DUGGARS The tragic reason police visited Jim Bob Duggar’s compound

Over the weekend authorities visited the Duggar’s big house. The reason was unknown until now – and it’s actually really sad.
Read more to find out what the cops were up to at the 19 Kids and Counting star’s home….
The Duggars
The Duggar family is led by Jim Bob and Michelle and includes 19 children from the current ages of 35 down to 13.
Made popular by their TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, the group has been in the news a lot lately for their participation with the controversial Christian organization Institute in Basic Life Principles.
A family of scandal
Police have visited the Duggar family several times in the past. The gigantic brood has been in its share of mishaps since the premiere of their show in 2008.
Eldest brother Josh Duggar was investigated for possessing lewd materials of children in 2021 and ultimately went to jail where he is currently serving out a 12.5 year prison sentience.
Surprisingly, eldest Duggar sister Jana was also visited by the authorities when she was accused of child endangerment in 2021. Turns out a kid she was babysitting wandered off the property and was found near the highway.
I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.
The case was ultimately settled out of court.
Why did cops visit Jim Bob?
Most recently the police visited Jim Bob’s estate for a tragic reason – his uncle Tommy had been found dead and they were coming to inform him.
In an interesting twist, the late Grandma Mary’s brother is a gay man with a husband – something the Duggar family has been vocal against due to their strict conservative Christian beliefs.
Tommy was pronounced dead at home, and the report states he died of natural causes.
Jessa Duggar’s husband Ben Seewald’s dad, Michael Seewald, is a Pastor and is set to reside over the funeral. It is unknown why the Duggars have had a change of heart when it comes to honoring their gay family member.
