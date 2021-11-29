SISTER WIVES Christine’s daughter Ysabel scoliosis surgery update

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than a year since Ysabel Brown, the daughter of former Sister Wives couple Kody Brown and Christine Brown, had surgery to address her severe scoliosis!
Ysabel traveled with her mom Christine (and without Kody) to New Jersey in late September of last year.
“Ysabel is in surgery now!!” Christine captioned a Facebook gallery of images of Ysabel at the hospital on September 30, 2020. “We’re so excited!!” she continued. “Thanks for all your prayers and positivity. I truly feel so blessed to have so many friends like you. I’ve loved how many of you have shared your personal stories with me because they have helped me put so many things into perspective. Love you all!”
The following day, Christine shared the news that Ysabel’s spinal surgery went very well. “EVERYTHING WENT GREAT WITH YSABEL!!” Christine wrote in all caps. “A COMPLETE SUCCESS! I can’t give you details but I want you to know we felt your love and prayers!! THANKS WONDERFUL LOVELIES!!”
Fast forward exactly one year and Christine shared another gallery of Ysabel photos with another update — this time on Instagram. “It’s been a year today since @ysabelpaigebrown got her Scoliosis surgery!” Christine wrote. “She has always been so strong and has persevered with so much grace! I’m humbled and blessed to be her mom!”
Christine concluded her caption with a string of hash tags that included #scoliosis, #scoliosissurgery, #scoliosiswarrior and #blessed.
Here’s the photo gallery:
Ysabel herself hasn’t shared any updates about her surgery specifically, but she has shared numerous updates about her life — including the fact that she has moved from Flagstaff to North Carolina to live with her sister Maddie’s family while attending college.
“So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family,” Ysabel wrote on Instagram on August 12.
Maddie also posted a gallery of photos with Ysabel on August 12. “Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe!” she wrote. “YSABEL IS MOVING IN!! 🎉”
As a testament to how well the surgery went, Ysabel traveled to North Carolina via a road trip with her mom and younger sister, Truely. It’s difficult to imagine someone having any sort of complications from spinal surgery being up for — and enjoying — a 2,000+ mile road trip!
“Traveling cross country with @truelygracebrown and @ysabelpaigebrown has been absolutely delightful!” Christine captioned an Instagram gallery on August 6. “We’ve met so many wonderful people! There’s nothing like traveling and meeting new people that restores your hope in humanity!” She concluded with the hash tags #hopeinhumanity, #travel, #crosscountry, #roadtrip and #america.
Here’s Christine’s road trip photo gallery:
Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery will be featured on the current season of Sister Wives, so I’m hoping that she and Christine will be able to share more details about the procedure and Ysabel’s recovery once the episode with her actual surgery airs. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com